U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,144.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,133.25
    +61.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.70
    +3.20 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    -5.52 (-5.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.40
    -12.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.35 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1173
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,082.71
    -394.61 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.38
    -0.72 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,849.85
    -177.40 (-0.63%)
     

Latest updates on R&D activities at KING SKYFRONT, Japan

·4 min read

KAWASAKI, Japan, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest news from institutes affiliated with Kawasaki INnovation Gateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT) with the launch of the new Tonomachi Business Incubator and opening of the Tamagawa Sky Bridge enabling easy and fast access between Haneda Airport and KING SKYFRONT.

Details

https://tonomachi-ksf.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/ennewsletter/

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion, TONOMACHI LifeScience Cluster Division

Starts Business Incubator

King Skyfront is located on the opposite bank of Haneda Airport across the Tama River, and is an International Strategic Zone with excellent domestic and overseas transport links. At the King Skyfront and its surrounding areas, the concentration of research and development institutions such as universities and companies is increasing due to the efforts by the Government of Kawasaki City. This trend reflects the value role of King Skyfront as an open innovation hub for the creation of new industries based on the world's highest level of research and development in the life sciences.

The Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion (KIIP) has decided to launch a Business Incubator from April 2022 for the development of an innovation ecosystem in the area and continuous creation of new world-class industries. KIIP will establish laboratories for start-ups in the " Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (iCONM)" operated by KIIP.

In addition to R & D support, KIIP will offer start-ups a lot of support for developing their business and expanding their networks. For business support, KIIP will provide business mentoring and business planning support by experts active in the life sciences, introduce experts in legal affairs/regulation/accounting, and for networking support, will collaborate with overseas ecosystems the USA and Europe. KIIP will hold matching/pitch events and management seminars as points of contact with overseas investors and pharma.

Contact details

KAWASAKI INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION
Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (iCONM)
3-25-14 Tono-machi, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture,
Post code: 210-0821
Tel: 044-280-1121 (from April 2022) or 044-589-4780
E-mail：iconm-i@kawasaki-net.ne.jp

Access by train
Take the Keikyu Daishi Line from Keikyu Kawasaki Station to Kojima Shinden Station (10 mins.) Walk 15 mins. to iCONM.

For details, please see the website

https://iconm-service.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/

Lab specifications and vacancy information will be updated from April 1st 2022.

https://tonomachi-ksf.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Labo.jpg

Tamagawa Sky Bridge opens

The Tamagawa Sky Bridge was officially opened on 12 March 2022. The downstream of the Tama River runs along the prefectural border between Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture, and Haneda Airport (Ota Ward, Tokyo), which can be said to be the gateway to the world, and KING SKYFRONT (Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture), which aims to become one of the world's most advanced life science hubs) is located on both banks. Using the 675-meter bridge it is now possible to walk between the two areas in about 15 minutes, greatly improving mobility and convenience. The bridge is expected to enhance the exchange of people, goods, information, and businesses, and will greatly contribute to the strengthening of Japan's international connectivity and sustainable development of its economy.

The opening was commemorated by a symposium held by Kawasaki City, Kawasaki

Institute of Industrial Promotion, Ota city, and Ota City Industrial Promotion Organization. Experts and business people active in both areas discussed the attractiveness of the areas and the possibility of developing as one of the world's most advanced business areas, and deepened their understanding in a panel discussion. In addition, congratulatory messages were received from overseas (Embassy of Switzerland, BIO-M, etc.), giving the symposium a rich international flavor.

https://tonomachi-ksf.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Bridge-picture.jpg

About KING SKYFRONT

The Kawasaki INnovation Gateway (KING) SKYFRONT is the flagship science and technology innovation hub of Kawasaki City. KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (also often referred to as Haneda Airport).

KING SKYFRONT was launched in 2011 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

Further information

KING-SKYFRONT iNewsletter Publishing Team
TONOMACHI LifeScience Cluster Division, Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion Life Science & Environment research center (LiSE) 1F,
3-25-10, Tonomachi, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-shi,
Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, 210-0821
Email: event-ksfcl@kawasaki-net.ne.jp

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion (KIIP)

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion was established in 1988 funded 100% from Kawasaki City for the purpose of coping with the hollowing out of industry and changes in the demand structure. In order to realize a higher level of market development, transforming R&D type companies, training technological capabilities to support it, human resources development, understanding market needs, etc., by utilizing the functions of the Kawasaki, KIIP has been contributing to revitalize the local economy by promoting exchanges of local industry information, advancing technology and corporate exchanges with establishment of a R&D institutions, developing creative human resources through workshops and promoting businesses such as expanding sales channels through exhibition business.

https://www.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-updates-on-rd-activities-at-king-skyfront-japan-301514494.html

SOURCE KING SKYFRONT

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • Oil prices dive as U.S. weighs record reserves release

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on news the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR. Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8%, to $107.98 a barrel at 0608 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.23, or 5.8%, to $101.59 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.