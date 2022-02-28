U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

Latest updates on R&D activities at KING SKYFRONT, Japan.

·4 min read

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest news from institutes affiliated with Kawasaki INnovation Gateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT) with Online event organized by Tokyo United Network for Innovation with Technology and Entrepreneurs（T-UNITE）at KINGSKYFRONT; iXflow,inc. at KINGSKYFRONT announces an innovative point of care testing system mTAS technology

Details

https://tonomachi-ksf.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/ennewsletter/

Online event organized by Tokyo United Network for Innovation with Technology and EntrepreneursT-UNITEat KINGSKYFRONT

Creation of Innovation from Nursing and Care Fields by Leveraging Local Resources

The event was held to meet the needs of KING SKYFRONT's academia (Center for Professional Education, Kanagawa University of Health Services) by utilizing the local resources of the location of KING SKYFRONT and companies in Kawasaki city with the goal to create seeds for innovation.

Furthermore, the event was an initiative carried in cooperation with Kanagawa Prefectural University and Kawasaki City. The JST Social Return Acceleration Program (SCORE) and Tokyo United Network for Innovation with Technology and Entrepreneurs (T-UNITE) also contributed to the event. Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion also cooperated with organizing the event by supporting industry-academia-government collaboration between KINGSKYFRONT and Kawasaki City.

The organizers plan to hold such events in the future to create innovation at KINGSKYFRONT.

The event was opened by congratulatory speeches by representatives of T-UNITE, Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion, and the Center for Professional Education, Kanagawa University of Health Services.

The opening talk was a plenary lecture by Dr Nobuhiko Okabe, Director-General, Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health on "Expectations for nursing care sites in the age of infectious diseases".

This was followed by talks by related organizations on "Aiming for visualization of regional resources".

The next talk was on "Report on the results of the "Nursing / Care Site Problems Related to Infectious Diseases" Workshop by Sanae Matsunaga (Practical Research Section Manager, Practical Education Center, Kanagawa Prefectural University of Health and Welfare and Associate Professor, Faculty of Health and Welfare).

The talks were followed by a panel discussion before the closing remarks by Toru Asahi (Professor, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University).

Further information

Website (in Japanese)

https://www.shi.kuhs.ac.jp/news/details_01297.html

iXflow,inc. at KINGSKYFRONT announces an innovative point of care testing system mTAS technology

iXflow,inc. has developed an innovative point of care testing system that is fast, portable and enables testing anywhere including clinics and households. The system is safe, stable and automated and does not require special skills by the operator. The system is a sample in and result out closed system that is the size of A4 notebook where the results are available in less than 30 mins. The mTAS-technology was developed by a collaboration between The University of Tokyo and Nikon Corp, and Product developed / produced by iXflow.

mTAS Technology

The core technology is cartridge consisting of a reaction system using loop type flow path that enables an all-in-one total assay. The cartridge is a simple structure made of resin plate grooves and elastomer film. Tiny valves in the cartridge enable transport and mixing of the reactants for the analysis. The processes of specimen pretreatment, purification, reaction, sampling washing, detection, and result output are all carried out in the cartridge.

Target applications

  • Rapid and on-the-spot COVID-19 genetic testing (Real time PCR)
    No hassle testing by inserting a test cartridge into the device. Inspection starts with the touch of a button and results are output within 60 minutes.

  • Protein assay as antibody measurement test in blood (ELISA test)

  • Children suffering from fever caused by respiratory infections for rapid release from pain.

Further information

iXflow,inc.
Inside the Nanomedical Innovation Center
3-25-14 Tonomachi, Kawasaki Ward
Kawasaki City
HP: https://www.ixflow.co.jp/ (Japanese)
TEL: 03-5050-2224

About KING SKYFRONT

The Kawasaki INnovation Gateway (KING) SKYFRONT is the flagship science and technology innovation hub of Kawasaki City. KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (also often referred to as Haneda Airport).

KING SKYFRONT was launched in 2011 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

Further information

KING-SKYFRONT iNewsletter Publishing Team

TONOMACHI LifeScience Cluster Division, Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion Life Science & Environment research center (LiSE) 1F,

3-25-10, Tonomachi, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-shi,

Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, 210-0821

Email: event-ksfcl@kawasaki-net.ne.jp

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion (KIIP)

Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion was established in 1988 funded 100% from Kawasaki City for the purpose of coping with the hollowing out of industry and changes in the demand structure. In order to realize a higher level of market development, transforming R&D type companies, training technological capabilities to support it, human resources development, understanding market needs, etc., by utilizing the functions of the Kawasaki, KIIP has been contributing to revitalize the local economy by promoting exchanges of local industry information, advancing technology and corporate exchanges with establishment of a R&D institutions, developing creative human resources through workshops and promoting businesses such as expanding sales channels through exhibition business.

https://www.kawasaki-net.ne.jp/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-updates-on-rd-activities-at-king-skyfront-japan-301491245.html

SOURCE KING SKYFRONT, Japan

