Latest Valuation of the Enterprise A2P SMS Market is Estimated to Cross US$ 77.29 Bn in 2023 and is Likely to Flourish Revenue of US$ 129.54 Bn by the year 2033-end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

OTT Messaging Platforms Unravel Sturdy Growth Prospects for Industry Players of Enterprise A2P SMS: FMI Estimates a CAGR of 5.3% Through 2033. The information technology industry sector is the key driver in the enterprise A2P SMS market

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the reports published by FMI, the global enterprise A2P SMS market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 77.29 Billion in 2023. The market value of the enterprise A2P SMS market is anticipated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 129.54 Billion by the year 2033. A historical market valuation of US$ 73.4 Billion has been recorded by the analysts of Future Market Insights for the concerned market during the base year.



FMI has analyzed that the heavy usage of the internet and the adoption of mobile phones by the population even across the rural and developing economies are reshaping the landscape for the A2P SMS market. All the businesses ranging from small, medium to large scale are targeting a wide base of customers and are willing to establish smooth communication with their customers. Due to this demand, the enterprise A2P SMS market is witnessing an unprecedented surge.

Alerts that are time sensitive, along with authentication of active users are some of the key factors accelerating the growth of the enterprise A2P SMS market. However, it is identified that certain elements prevailing in the market are likely to deter the growth of the industry through 2033. There are a large number of privacy and security threats in the concerned market, which is estimated to restrain the market from advancing forward.

Key Takeaways from the Enterprise A2P SMS Market

The enterprise A2P SMS market registered a moderate-paced CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2018-2022.

The cloud API messaging segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 56% during the base year.

The BFSI segment accrued the largest share of the enterprise A2P SMS market with 29$ in the year 2022.

The North American region is forecast to dominate the enterprise A2P SMS market through the forecast period, with the U.S. registering a CAGR of 2.6% through 2033.

“Extensive reaching capabilities and the cost-effective nature of enterprise A2P SMS services is likely to curate lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the industry.” – Says an FMI Analyst.

Competitive Landscape in the Enterprise A2P SMS Market

The manufacturers in the enterprise A2P SMS market are indulging in activities that would fuel the rapid advancement of the aircraft sensor industry through the forecast period. They are collaborating and entering into strategic partnerships with other prominent players proliferating in the market. Additionally, they are making significant investments in research and development activities to further launch new services and make innovations to customer experiences. They are entering into mergers and acquisitions to further strengthen their foothold in the market.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Mitto made an announcement for partnering with four mobile network operators in Tajikistan for A2P SMS. With the help of this partnership, the company planned on offering reliable A2P messages for the industries like commerce, logistics, entertainment, and social media players for enhanced engagement with customers.

In April 2021, a leading market player HubSpot made introduction of Operations Hub, a new addition to its suite of tools and CRM platform. This new program is likely to help the organization in unifying data, aligning team numbers, and automating processes surrounding the core goal of delivering an enhanced memorable experience to customers.

In May 2019, Global Message Services (GMS) made an announcement for partnering with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), which is a mobile operator in UAE. This company’s partnership is likely to provide an international A2P managed services and messaging hub to UAE’s Du.





