[Latest Version] PVDC Coated Films Market Report: Growing at a CAGR of 7.7% to Reach a Value of US$ 3.7 billion by 2032 - By PMI

PMI

Prophecy Market Insights latest research report on the PVDC Coated Films Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, growth opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends. The report offers insights into the market's size and share, key market players, distribution channels, and consumer preferences. It also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

Covina, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PVDC Coated Films are used in the packaging of perishable food products to increase their shelf life and reduce wastage taking place across the value chain. Rising usage of food packaging solutions such as pouches & bags, lidding films, laminates and wraps in the emerging economies across the globe is anticipated to further propel the growth of PVDC coated films market in coming years.

PVDC coated films are also low-impact materials and facilitate lower consumption of energy, subsequently contributing to energy conservation which in turn, has boost the demand for PVDC Coated Films market growth.

Analyst View:

Increasing adoption of PVDC coated films in emerging economies due to rapid industrialization is a factor estimate to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the global PVDC coated films market over the forecast period. Due to beneficial properties of PVDC such as excellent barrier to corrosion media, water vapor and oxygen has provided lucrative opportunities in PVDC coated films market growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/601

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2022) USD 1.7 BILLION Market Size (2032) USD 3.7 BILLION CAGR (2022-2032) 7.7 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 - 2032 Market Segmentation PVDC Coated Films Market, By Film Type, By Coating Side, By Application, By End User and By Region Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Key Players Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. Kg, Cosmo Films Ltd., SKC Inc., Vibac Group S.P.A., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Polinas, Innovia Films, SRF Limited, Toray Industries Inc., and Transcendia Inc. Market Dynamics







Growing demand

High-performance properties

Environmental concerns Page Number 170 Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/601

Key Highlights

In September 2020, Cosmo Films invested Rs 300 cr to set up new production line of specialty polyester films in Aurangabad, Maharashtra (India). New plant developed with capacity of 30,000 MT (Metric Tons) per annum.

In July 2018, SRF Limited (India) established a new production facility of bi-axially oriented polyester film in Thailand. The company invested, approximately, US$60 Mn to increase its production capacity by 40 kilotons per annum.

Story continues

Request PDF:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/601

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the PVDC Coated Films Market includes

Treofan Germany GmbH & Co.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

SKC Inc.

Vibac Group S.P.A.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Polinas

Innovia Films

SRF Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Transcendia Inc.

Driving Factors of PVDC Coated Films Market:

Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages: The growing demand for packaged food and beverages is driving the demand for PVDC coated films. These films are widely used for food packaging due to their excellent barrier properties that help to preserve the freshness and quality of the products.

Technological advancements: The PVDC coated films market is witnessing technological advancements such as the development of new coatings and materials that offer better performance and are more eco-friendly. These advancements are driving the demand for PVDC coated films in various applications.

Rising demand for eco-friendly packaging materials: There is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials due to increasing awareness about sustainability and environmental concerns. This is expected to drive the demand for eco-friendly alternatives to PVDC coated films.

Increasing disposable income: The rising disposable income of consumers is driving the demand for high-quality packaged products, which, in turn, is driving the demand for PVDC coated films.

Growth in the pharmaceutical industry: The PVDC coated films market is also being driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. PVDC coated films are widely used for pharmaceutical packaging due to their excellent barrier properties that help to protect the drugs from moisture and oxygen.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

Other Related Reports:

Plastic Films and Sheet Market - By Product Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Others (Polyether Sulfone, Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol)), By Application (Packaging and Non-Packaging), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market - By End-User Industry (Chemical Processing Industry, Construction, New Energy, Oil and Gas and Others), By Application (Pipes, Coatings, Fittings, Sheets, Films, Tubes, Powder, Membranes, Cables and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market - By Product Type (Carbonated Soft Drink, Bottled Water, Other Drinks, Sheets and Films, Food, and Non-Food), By Application (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

CONTACT: Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2574 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com



