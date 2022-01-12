U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,724.89
    +11.82 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,285.61
    +33.59 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,192.71
    +39.26 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.48
    -16.52 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    +1.61 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.31 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0060 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7380
    -0.0080 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7390
    -0.5710 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,622.02
    +948.32 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.85
    +29.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.38
    +53.01 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Latest White Paper from Logical Design Solutions Helps Organizations Accelerate Performance in 2022

Logical Design Solutions
·3 min read

Experts in Strategic Digital Transformation Share Roadmap for Business Success

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logical Design Solutions (LDS), the visionary digital strategy and design consultancy known for its ability to propel experiences that transform business, today announced the publication of its latest thought leadership. “Accelerating Organizational Performance by Advancing Human Capability” is a valuable roadmap for high-growth businesses grappling with ever-shifting ecosystems, labor models and employee expectations.

Contributing author, LDS founder and CEO Mimi Brooks is a frequent speaker on the dynamic conditions created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In Logical Design Solutions’ most recent white paper, Brooks poses that organizations must make people a critical focus to inspire human potential. She explores how leaders must exist at every level of a company and become inclusive orchestrators adept at constantly dealing with complexity and ambiguity. Among the topics covered in the white paper are leading with purpose; forming a powerful social engine through culture and work design; the importance of a human hub; building horizontal capabilities and alliances; designing business-digital ecosystems and creating the future of work.

Brooks said, “Chief Digital Officers and HR leaders come to us with one universal problem: how do we create an engaging employee experience that aligns with our growth objectives, quickly. Drawing heavily from our ‘in the trenches’ expertise, our latest white paper provides seven cogent imperatives to guide business success in the context of today’s unpredictable environment.”

LDS thought leadership content also includes the popular video-based “LDS On” series that delivers market-leading insights on the future of work. LDS On takes a deeper look at business-critical topics such as moving capacity planning to capability management; building an inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital future; and mergers and acquisitions in the age of uncertainty.

“This is about the future of work,” said Brent Skinner, co-founder of 3Sixty Insights and director and principal analyst of the firm’s human capital management practice. “The most powerful way today for businesses to out-innovate and, thus, out-perform their competition is for them to unlock their people’s soft skills and empower them to apply these talents to organizational success. A savvy understanding behind the role of leadership in this equation is key, and part of this comes from LDS’ unique understanding of these dynamics at their intersection with digital transformation. Furthermore, employers need empathic leaders who understand how to inspire a workforce. Without them, they’re dead in the water in the future of work.”

About Logical Design Solutions
Founded in 1990, Logical Design Solutions (LDS) is a digital strategy and design consultancy for the global enterprise. For over 30 years, LDS has helped market leaders realize their most important business and people strategies through technological innovation. Our work is focused on the win-win outcome – where business performance is elevated, and where people feel valued, empowered and inspired in their work. Clients come to LDS because of our thought-leadership and expertise in organization transformation, our foundation in visionary experience strategy, and our commitment to shaping new human work in the age of digital. To learn more, visit lds.com.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Ventilator recall and profit warning double whammy slam Philips

    Shares in Philips plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day drop in over 20 years, after the Dutch health technology group warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded. Philips recalled upto 4 million of its breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic. "The extended recall is a major negative as this also extends the litigation risk", ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.

  • Prince Andrew case can move forward in spite of Epstein deal, judge rules

    U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew's lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against the prince in August.

  • Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Work Anywhere and Commute by Plane, Yahoo Tells Japan Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Yahoo Japan is telling its 8,000 employees they can work anywhere in the country -- and even be flown into work when the job requires it -- bucking the trend of companies looking to return workers to offices in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium has burst into 2022 with a fresh price spike that hands electric-vehicle makers more warning of even sharper cost pressures to come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeSupplies of the mainstay bat

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.

  • JPMorgan’s Dimon: Unvaccinated workers ‘risk losing their jobs’

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest on COVID-19 workplace vaccine rules as Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase announce they are cracking down on unvaccinated employees.

  • Sources: Reata Pharmaceutical's build-to-suit HQ hits sublease market

    All 327,400 square feet of a Class AA building along Plano's Legacy Drive has hit the sublease market, according to sources.

  • Intel names new CFO and top client computing executive

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Column: At a subsidiary of a $4-billion corporation, these low-wage workers are striking for better pay

    A nearly three-month strike shows the determination of low-wage factory workers.