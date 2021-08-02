U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.00
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,914.00
    +82.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,005.00
    +49.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.90
    +13.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.69
    -1.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.59
    +0.89 (+5.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,533.75
    -1,901.21 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.82
    +12.92 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.55
    +52.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Latex Binders Market worth $9.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Latex Binders Market by Type (Styrene Acrylic, Styrene Butadiene), End-use Industry (Paints & Coating, Adhesive & Sealant, Paper & Paperboard, Textile & Carpet, Construction & Fiber Bonding Materials), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Latex Binders Market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 6.6 billion in 2021 to USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growing application of styrene-butadiene binders at a global level in industries such as paints & coating, adhesive & sealants, textile & carpet, construction & fiber bonding materials, and others to drive the market demand for latex binders. Further, the increasing demand for latex binders from developing economies of the world owing to the growth of different application industries as well as the shift from high voC to low VoC towards more eco-friendly ones will additionally boost the latex binders market in the future.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181029820

Browse in-depth TOC on "Latex Binders Market"

208 –Tables
53 – Figures
248 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/latex-binders-market-181029820.html

Styrene-butadiene segment is estimated to dominate the overall latex binders market.

Styrene-butadiene is expected to be the most significant type of latex binders used globally in terms of value and volume. Styrene-butadiene binders is widely used in varied foam applications owing to its good handling property, ease of application, and high bonding strength. The growth of styrene-butadiene is supported by the increasing usage of the styrene-butadiene copolymer and styrene-butadiene rubber in various end-use industries. The growing demand for low-cost medium to formulate latex, making styrene bytadiene latex comparatively inexpensive. This latex binder is widely used in applications such as construction additives, paints & coating, adhesive & sealant, paper & paperboard, textile & carpet, and sports surfaces.

Paints & coating is projected to be the fastest-growing market for latex binders, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

Paints & coating is projected to be the fastest-growing market for latex binders during the forecast period. paints & coatings require various types of latex binders such as acrylic, latex, and vinyl acetate, among others. Architectural paints are majorly manufactured using acrylic in the paints & coating industry. The paper & paperboard end-use industry requires the SB latex binder while the vinyl acetate latex binder is used in adhesive & sealant. The demand for the latex binder is majorly driven by paints & coating, while the market in the construction & fiber bonding materials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181029820

APAC is estimated to be the largest latex binders market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest latex binders market during the forecast period. The growing paints & coating, adhesive & sealant, construction & fiber bonding materials, and other manufacturing industries are the major factors driving the growth of latex binders in the region. The region's rapid economic development, increased standard of living, rising per capita income are the factors driving the growth of the industries mentioned above. Also, the increasing usage of eco-friendly latex binders will drive the latex binders market in the region.

Trinseo (US), BASF (Germany), Wacker Chemie (Germany), Arkema (France), Celanese Corporation (UK), Dow (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Synthomer Plc (UK), Omnova Solutions (US), Dairen Chemical Corporation (Taiwan) are the major players in the latex binders market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  • REDISPERSIBLE POLYMER POWDER MARKET – GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2026

By Type (Acrylic, VAE, VeoVa, SB), Application (Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial Construction)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/redispersible-polymer-powder-market-128961274.html

  • POLYMER EMULSION MARKET - TRENDS & FORECASTS TO 2020

By Type (Acrylics, Polyurethane Dispersions, SB Latex, Vinyl acetate Polymer, and Others), by Application (Adhesive & Sealant, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, and Others)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emulsion-polymers-market-1269.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/latex-binders-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/latex-binders.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latex-binders-market-worth-9-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301345938.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Oil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China's economy resurfaced after a survey showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures slid by 79 cents, or 1.06%, to $74.62 a barrel by 0945 GMT, having earlier touched a low of $74.10. "China has been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • Amazon’s Rough Week

    A new revelation of a record-breaking $887 million fine in Europe follows concerns over Amazon's earnings outlook.

  • Garuda Indonesia says agrees with lessor early return of 9 Boeing jets

    Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will return nine leased Boeing 737 800NG aircraft ahead of schedule, as part of an agreement to end a bankruptcy lawsuit, the company's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra told Reuters on Monday. Garuda and its lessor, Aercap Ireland Limited, signed a global side letter agreement on July 28 to stop legal proceeding, following Aercap's bankruptcy lawsuit in June at the New South Wales Supreme Court, Garuda said separately in a stock exchange filing. The nine aircraft are the total number of jets leased from Aercap, Irfan said in a text message, adding that details of the return were still being discussed with the lessor.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • HSBC resumes half-year dividend as profits more than double

    Pre-tax profit at the bank rose by $6.5bn to hit $10.8bn in the first six months of 2021.

  • Oil Prices Fall on Worries Over China Economy and Higher Crude Output

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday on worries over China’s economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world’s second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 1st, 2021

    After a relatively bearish Saturday, Bitcoin would need to revisit $42,500 levels to support the broader crypto market.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 2nd, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • 'Where were we the whole time?' Entrepreneurs bloom as COVID-19 fuels start-up surge

    There are a growing number of people tapping their inner entrepreneur in the COVID-19 era.

  • Why No One Should Invest in Food Delivery Stocks in 2021

    An estimated 111 million Americans used food delivery apps last year, compared to just 66 million five years ago. DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats, and JustEatTakeaway (NASDAQ: GRUB) are currently the three largest food delivery companies in the country, with a combined market share of 85%. Despite amazing user growth, food delivery stocks are terrible investments.

  • 2 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth

    When planning for retirement, you are in the wealth-building stage. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) offers a unique shopping experience that resonates with its members. The quality and low prices make it hard for competitors to encroach on Costco's business.

  • Oil Search, Santos to Merge Into $16 Billion LNG Powerhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second- and third-biggest oil and gas companies are set to merge to become one of the largest in the region and in the top 20 globally.Oil Search Ltd. on Monday said it agreed to an improved all-share offer from Santos Ltd. that would give its equity holders 0.6275 new Santos shares for each one held, giving them about 38.5% of the merged group. The combined entity would have a market capitalization of about $16 billion, vying with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. to be Austral

  • Analyst Report: Restaurant Brands International Inc.

    Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with $31 billion in 2020 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 27,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (18,700 units), Tim Horton’s (5,000 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,575 units).

  • Zoom Reaches $85M Settlement In Lawsuit Over User Privacy

    Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights, Reuters reports. According to the lawsuit, Zoom was sharing personal data with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Linkedin, and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called "Zoombombing." In Zoombombing, outsiders hijack Zoom meetings, display pornography, use racist language, or post other disturbing content. Ac

  • Disney Makes Vaccination Mandatory For Salaried, Non-Union Hourly Workers In U.S.

    U.S. health authorities have urged Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go back to wearing masks indoors when in public places. What Happened: The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has asked its salaried and non-union employees in the U.S. to get vaccinated by the end of September, Reuters reports. All newly hired employees need to be fully vaccinated before beginning their tenure. Disney employees working from home will be required to verify vaccination before returning to their offi

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Buyers Trying to Build Base Ahead of Expected Heat

    With hot weather expected to return August 6-11, the market is still in “buy the dip” mode. Traders may be looking for value this late in the season.