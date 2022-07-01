U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

Latex Mattress Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 3.21 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latex mattress market size is set to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.89% according to Technavio. Technavio categorizes the latex mattress as a part of the global household products market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the latex mattress market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Latex Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Latex Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a  sample report.

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our latex mattress market report covers the following areas:

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The increase in online retailing, highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries & growth of the real estate and construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities

  • Challenges: The volatility in raw material prices, lower adoption rates in developing countries, and stringent regulations and taxation norms will challenge the growth of the market participants.

  • For detailed information on the market dynamics - Grab a sample report now!

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

  • The latex mattress market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market.

  • Bella Sera Organics, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Kingsdown Inc., Restonic Mattress Corp., ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleeping Organic, and  The Organic Mattress Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • For Instance - The Organic Mattress Inc, the company provides mattresses with organic latex layers which is sustainably harvested from tropical rubber trees and manufactured into cores in the USA.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Latex Mattress Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

  • The offline segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • The offline channel provides customers the advantage of examining products before purchasing, which is considered the most influential means of marketing. Most latex mattresses are sold through physical stores. Specialty stores are the highest revenue generators among all other retail formats in the global latex mattress market as they sell exclusive merchandise with a variety of product mixes.

  • Although the growth of the offline distribution channel is moderate, this distribution channel is projected to expand on a large scale. Factors such as business expansions and the rising number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores of major retailers are driving the sales of these retail formats, which affects the global latex mattress market as well.

  • To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a Sample Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Latex Mattress Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Latex Mattress Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Latex Mattress Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth of the latex pillow market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 591.33 million, at a progressing CAGR of 4.42%.

  • The bath mats market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 40.66 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05%.

Latex Mattress Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.83

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bella Sera Organics, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Kingsdown Inc., Restonic Mattress Corp., ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleeping Organic, and  The Organic Mattress Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bella Sera Organics

  • 10.4 Boyd Sleep

  • 10.5 Brentwood Home LLC

  • 10.6 FloBeds

  • 10.7 Kingsdown Inc.

  • 10.8 Restonic Mattress Corp.

  • 10.9 ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG.

  • 10.10 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

  • 10.11 Sleeping Organic

  • 10.12 The Organic Mattress Inc.

  • 10.13 Scope of the report

  • 10.14 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 10.15 Research methodology

  • 10.16 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latex-mattress-market-forecast-report-2021-usd-3-21-billion-market-growth-opportunity-by-2025--technavio-301577877.html

SOURCE Technavio

