U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,793.86
    -34.25 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,854.83
    -306.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,482.13
    -134.07 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.00
    -22.93 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    -2.23 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0033
    -0.0042 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1110
    -0.0150 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1386
    -0.0159 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1120
    +0.4490 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,994.33
    -2,849.32 (-14.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.18
    -31.52 (-7.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Latex Mattress Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 2,105,744.63 Thousand with an Excellent CAGR Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Challenges and Competitors Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·10 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Construction of commercial or residential sectors propelled the market growth as both sectors somehow utilized mattress products. Rapid development in urban and rural areas increases the demand for latex mattresses during the forecast period

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research titled “Latex Mattress Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This Latex Mattress market report considers various factors that have a direct or indirect effect on the development of the business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the Latex Mattress industry. This report contains a chapter on the international Latex Mattress market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which provides helpful data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The problems managed in this report are from different functional areas of marketing and include consumer behavior, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad, and physical distribution

The global latex mattress market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,105,744.63 thousand by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the latex mattress market is the growing trend of pressure-relieving mattresses in residential, the rising popularity of mattress products in the residential and commercial sector, and growing awareness regarding the properties of the mattress.

Download the Exclusive Sample of Latex Mattress Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-latex-mattress-market

Latex mattresses combine latex foam with reflex or spring foam to support and create a durable sleep surface. The sap of a rubber tree produces it. Due to their environmental properties, latex mattress is used for various commercial applications. The latex mattress is mostly used by people with orthopedic issues or general aches.

A latex mattress creates a firm and long-lasting sleeping surface by combining latex foam with either springs or reflex foam. Latex is a natural product because it comes from the sap of a rubber tree to look like the perfect natural mattress. Latex mattress fills with natural filling to create one. Firmness and surface cushion are the properties offered by natural latex due to its buoyant quality. Due to the pressure of reliving properties, mattresses widely propel the market in the commercial and residential sectors.

The Global Research Report Provides a Detailed Analysis of Market. Based on Competitive Intensity and How the Competition Will Take Shape in Coming Years.

The Global Latex Mattress Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the Latex Mattress industry are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Opportunities

  • Positive outlook toward the eco-friendly mattress

Most people in ' 'today's era are attracted to eco-friendly products. People are more aware of non-toxic products. 100% natural latex is made of rubber, and every year, latex-producing rubber plants change almost 90 million tons of carbon dioxide into oxygen. As a result, latex is one of the natural mattress fillings available. People using eco-friendly mattresses propels market growth as customers become aware of eco-friendly products. Natural latex contains pure rubber, which provides amazing comfort and dust, antibacterial-free mattress. Organic mattresses don't get warm like other mattresses they stay cool even in hot summer, which makes them a great product among other mattresses.

Some of the major players operating in the Latex Mattress market are

  • Spring Air International,

  • Jinbaoma Furniture Manufacturer,

  • Latexco, Avocado Mattress, LLC,

  • Plush Beds,

  • Brooklyn Bedding,

  • Jiangsu Sleeptight Household Technology Co., Ltd.,

  • Foshan Aussie Hcl Furniture Co., Ltd.,

  • Foshan Golden Furniture Co., Ltd.,

  • Snoozer Bedding Limited,

  • Saatva, Inc., and

  • Kaneman Furniture

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-latex-mattress-market

Recent Development

  • In September 2022, Saatva, Inc. introduced a dorm-friendly pillow, bedding, and mattress topper bundle. This new bundle, specially created for students, upgrades their sleep comfort, whether they're at home or off-campus. This development helped the company to increase its customer base

Core Objective of Latex Mattress Market:

Every firm in the Latex Mattress market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

  • Latex Mattress market size and growth rate factors.

  • Important changes in the future Latex Mattress Market.

  • Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

  • Scope and product outlook of Latex Mattress Market.

  • Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

  • Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

  • Global Xyz top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Segmentation Covered: Latex Mattress Market

By Type

  • Blended Mix

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-latex-mattress-market

Latex Mattress Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the latex mattress industry are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating the global latex mattress market. The U.S dominates in the North American region due to growing awareness regarding the properties of the mattress. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe latex mattress market due to the growing characteristics of mattress products. Saudi Arabia dominated the latex mattress market in the Middle East & Africa due to increasing construction in the residential sector.

Benefits of Considering this report:

  • This latex mattress report is compiled using a vigorous and thorough research methodology. Data Bridge Market Research is also known for its data accuracy and granular market reports.

  • A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the Latex Mattress market is depicted by this report.

  • The report consists of a vast amount of data about the recent product and technological developments in the markets.

  • The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the impact of these advancements on the future of market growth.

  • The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.

  • Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the Latex Mattress market are explained in detail.

  • It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior of the future market and changing market scenario.

  • Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Latex Mattress Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Latex Mattress Market, By Type

  8. Global Latex Mattress Market, By Application

  9. Global Latex Mattress Market, By Distribution Channel

  10. Global Latex Mattress Market, By Region

  11. Global Latex Mattress Market: Company Landscape

  12. SWOT Analyses

  13. Company Profile

  14. Questionnaires

  15. Related Reports

For More Insights Grab Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-latex-mattress-market

Browse More Reports:

  • Memory Foam Mattress Market , By Type (Below 10cm, 10- 30cm and Above 30cm), Applications (Residential Use and Commercial Use), Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-memory-foam-mattress-market

  • Mattress Market, By Product (Foam, Hybrid, Innerspring, Latex, Water Bed, Air Bed, Adjustable Bases and Others),  Size (Twin or Single Size, Twin XL Size, Full or Double Size, Queen Size and Others), Application (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail, Independent Retailers/ Exclusive Stores and Specialty Stores), End User (Hotel industry, Household, Hospitals and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mattress-market

  • Foam Mattress Market, By Product Depth (Below 10 cm., 10-30 cm., Above 30 cm.), Type (Traditional, Air Cool, Gel), Material (Polyurethane, Memory Foam, Hybrid, Innerspring, Latex), Size (Twin or Single Size, Twin XL, Full or Double, Queen, King, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-foam-mattress-market

  • Innerspring Mattress Market , By Product (Double Sided Innerspring Mattress, Single Sided Innerspring Mattress), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail), End User (Private Households, Hotels, Hospitals), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-innerspring-mattress-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Losing My Appetite for Beyond Meat Ahead of Earnings

    Beyond Meat Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter results after the close of trading here on Wednesday. BYND trades below the negatively sloped 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in its own downward trend as sellers of BYND have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • Boeing sets investor stage for potential end of newest MAX jets

    Third-quarter filings with the SEC indicate Boeing is prepared to pull the plug on the jets without a needed certification extension.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • Neo Performance Materials to Receive First-Ever Grant Under Europe's Just Transition Fund for Neo's Planned Sintered Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Plant in Estonia

    Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant of up to 18.7 million Euros from the Government of Estonia under Europe's Just Transition Fund ("JTF") program to help pay for the cost of constructing a state-of-the-art sintered rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Estonia.

  • Oil Drops on Higher Crude Stockpiles, Weak China Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined amid rising US crude inventories rose and a challenging Chinese demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesWest Texas Intermediate lost as much as 2.6% and traded near $87 a

  • Akamai (AKAM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth

    Growth in the Security and Compute businesses help Akamai (AKAM) to surpass third-quarter 2022 earnings estimates.

  • Oil prices fall more than 2% on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

    Brent crude futures were down $2.01, or 2.1%, to $93.35 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EST (1553 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had fallen $2.09, or 2.4%, to $88.82 a barrel. Crude inventories jumped by 3.9 million barrels in the last week to 440.8 million barrels as oil production increased, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 1.4 million barrels. U.S. gasoline stocks shed 900,000 barrels in the week to 205.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 1.1 million barrels.

  • Stellantis to halt Melfi plant operations in Italy for two days

    MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis will halt operations at its Melfi plant in southern Italy on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of a component that uses micro chips, a trade unionist said. Marco Lomio, the local head of UILM metalworkers union, said on Tuesday that the Italo-French carmaker had just informed workers' representatives. The Melfi plant, which employs more than 7,000 workers, makes the Jeep Compass and Renegade models, some of Stellantis' bestsellers in Europe.

  • Chipmaker TSMC plans Arizona factory expansion

    TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it could use the building for future expansion but has not yet arrived on a final decision for a second chip manufacturing plant. "In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the company said.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • Biden’s energy policies make Powell’s job controlling inflation tougher

    Biden has imposed policies that reveal little sensitivity to how the American energy markets work, forcing gasoline prices to rise as supplies are squeezed.

  • The most influential CEOs in markets today

    They are the corporate chiefs whose actions, work and opinions are reverberating through these financial markets. There are 14 CEOs on the MarketWatch 50.

  • US Cut Oil Output Forecast Again as Shale Growth Slows Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The US slashed its forecast for 2023 oil production in the latest sign that world crude markets can’t rely on American shale fields to ramp up supply quickly enough to reduce high energy prices over the next year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBF

  • ConocoPhillips: A Great Income Play During Times of Volatility

    The energy giant is rewarding investors through a mix of buybacks and dividends

  • 4 Stocks to Watch Despite the Hardships in the Alcohol Industry

    The Beverages - Alcohol industry is likely to stay strong on its premiumization, pricing and e-commerce growth efforts despite the headwinds related to elevated input, freight and packaging costs. Players like DEO, BUD, STZ and BF.B will likely capitalize.

  • The gaming industry is ‘very healthy,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director of Equity Research Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Take-Two earnings, the state of the gaming industry, and the outlook for Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.