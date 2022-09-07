Latex Medical Gloves Market to record USD 4.43 Bn growth -- Driven by rising concerns on hygiene and safety from HAIs

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Latex Medical Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.43 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Latex Medical Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global latex medical gloves market fragmented and is moderately competitive because of the presence of established vendors. The global latex medical gloves market is dominated by major players, such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Cardinal Health, Inc., and Kimberley-Clark Corp.

Most Malaysian suppliers have a firm grip on the rubber gloves demand and supply chain. Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd is a prominent player in the market and is expanding its production capacity of various medical gloves. For instance, in May 2022, the company started the production of latex gloves in its new plant in Nilai, Malaysia. The new production plant has added a production capacity of 1.05 billion pieces per annum to the company existing production capacity. Some vendors such as Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health Inc., and Ansell Ltd. are engaging in product expansion activities and are investing heavily in developing allergy-free gloves. Such developments are expected to intensify the competition in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Although the Rising concerns on hygiene and safety from HAIs will offer immense growth opportunities, the adverse impacts of latex medical gloves will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global latex medical gloves market is segmented as below:

Product

The demand for disposable latex gloves has been significant in the market. These are made of natural latex. They offer high comfort and dexterity, good tensile, and tear strength, have a relatively low modulus, and help reduce hand fatigue. Also, disposable medical gloves made from natural latex are mostly preferred while handling biological and water-based materials during surgical interventions. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 36% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, growing concerns about safety and hygiene practices in healthcare facilities, rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases, and the growing number of surgeries.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our latex medical gloves market report covers the following areas:

Latex Medical Gloves Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the latex medical gloves market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the latex medical gloves market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Latex Medical Gloves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist latex medical gloves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the latex medical gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the latex medical gloves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of latex medical gloves market vendors

Latex Medical Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ansell Ltd., B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health Inc., Clean Grip (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Mercator Medical SA, Owens and Minor Inc., Raclac SA, Rubberex Corp. (M) Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, SHIELD Scientific BV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Troge Medical GmbH, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., and Valutek Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ansell Ltd.

10.4 B. Braun SE

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.6 Clean Grip ( Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd

10.7 Dynarex Corp.

10.8 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.9 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

10.10 Rubberex Corp. (M) Berhad

10.11 SHIELD Scientific BV

10.12 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

generated by emerging segments in healthcare: Growing adoption of healthcare supplies for home-based healthcare, home medical devices, and other advanced application areas such as robotic surgery will aid in the growth of this market.

