Latham Adds Powerhouse Energy and Infrastructure M&A And Private Equity Lawyer

·4 min read

Trina Chandler brings extensive experience in power, renewables, energy transition and infrastructure transactions.

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP¹ is pleased to announce that Trina Chandler has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate Department and as a member of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices. Chandler is well known in the market as a leading M&A and private equity lawyer with substantial experience in the power, renewables, energy transition and infrastructure sectors.

Trina Chandler
Trina Chandler

"We are delighted to welcome Trina to the firm," said Tim Fenn, Office Managing Partner in Houston. "She is known to be a premier legal talent and will be a great addition to our market leading team as we continue to expand our focus on energy transition and infrastructure in Houston and globally. On a personal note, I have known Trina for many years and have tremendous respect for her. She is consistently ranked as one of the top M&A and private equity attorneys in this space, and we couldn't be more excited to have her on board."

Chandler's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private investments and other corporate transactions, primarily in the power and renewables, energy transition and infrastructure industries. She represents private equity firms, infrastructure funds, major energy and utility companies and financial investors.

"Trina's reputation for getting the most sophisticated and cutting-edge deals done is an excellent complement to our own premier M&A, private equity, and energy and infrastructure practices," said Lisa Watts, Vice Chair of Latham & Watkins. "With a robust practice and vast experience across the power, renewables, energy transition and infrastructure transactions spectrum, she will be an excellent addition to our global team."

Justin Stolte, Global Chair of the firm's Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group, added: "Trina is incredibly well-respected in the energy and infrastructure industries, both for her expertise in M&A and private equity transactions and her unwavering commitment to client service, among many other things. We look forward to working alongside her, and are thrilled she is joining us."

Chandler's addition is part of Latham's ongoing expansion of its capabilities in the energy, energy transition and infrastructure sectors and follows the recent additions of Ravi Purohit and James Garrett in Houston, as well as Tom Bartlett, James Clayton- Payne, Sidharth Bhasin, Don Stokes, Ahmed el-Gaili, Gianluca Bacchiocchi, and Guido Liniado earlier this year.

"Three important factors drew me to Latham – the incredible strength and momentum of the firm's global platform, the firm's reputation for excellence and client service, including its top ranked practices in private equity and M&A and in power, renewables, global energy and infrastructure, and the extreme commitment to collaboration throughout the firm," said Chandler. "Each of these qualities is notable on its own, and together they bring to clients a formidable offering. I am thrilled to be a part of the team and to help the firm continue to grow in these sectors."

Chandler received her J.D., with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law, and a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Texas, also with honors. She joins Latham from Vinson & Elkins.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

¹ Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Tim Fenn, Houston Office Managing Partner, +1.713.546.7432

Lisa Watts, Vice Chair, +1.212.906.1883

Justin Stolte, Global Chair, Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group, +1.713.546.7966

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latham-adds-powerhouse-energy-and-infrastructure-ma-and-private-equity-lawyer-301380635.html

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

