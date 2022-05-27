U.S. markets closed

Latham Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LATHAM, N.Y., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced it will be participating in investor meetings at the following conferences:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrial & Basic Materials Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA
Company Participants: Scott Rajeski, President & Chief Executive Officer and Mark Borseth, Chief Financial Officer

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL
Presentation: 2:40 PM CT
Company Participants: Scott Rajeski, President & Chief Executive Officer and Mark Borseth, Chief Financial Officer

A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, along with the Company’s investor presentation, can be found on the investor relations section of Latham’s website at https://ir.lathampool.com/.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities.

Investor Contact:
Nicole Briguet & Lauren Grama
Edelman for Latham
latham@edelman.com

Media Contact:
Jeff Anzulewicz
jeffanzulewicz@lathampool.com


