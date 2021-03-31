Latham Group, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LATHAM, N.Y., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Latham has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SWIM.” The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will be acting as representatives of the underwriters and book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, related to the offering may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847; BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, NY 10036, Facsimile: (646) 855 3073, Attention: Syndicate Department, with a copy to: Facsimile: (212) 230-8730, Attention: ECM Legal; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10014; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities, Latham has sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States in 2020.

Media Contacts:

Jodie Davis

jodiedavis@lathampool.com

518-396-8576

Nicole Briguet

Edelman for Latham

nicole.briguet@edelman.com

646-750-7235



