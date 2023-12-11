Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Could Be 24% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Latham Group's estimated fair value is US$3.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Latham Group's US$2.48 share price signals that it might be 24% undervalued

The US$3.63 analyst price target for SWIM is 11% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$51.0m US$52.0m US$43.6m US$38.9m US$36.3m US$34.8m US$34.0m US$33.7m US$33.7m US$34.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -16.22% Est @ -10.69% Est @ -6.82% Est @ -4.11% Est @ -2.21% Est @ -0.88% Est @ 0.05% Est @ 0.70% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$45.9 US$42.1 US$31.7 US$25.5 US$21.4 US$18.4 US$16.2 US$14.5 US$13.0 US$11.8

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$241m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$34m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = US$389m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$389m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$135m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$376m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$2.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Latham Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.785. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Latham Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SWIM.

