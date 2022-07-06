Latham Group, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Latham Pool Products

LATHAM, N.Y., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report.



“At Latham, we are driven by a desire to make a positive impact on and do right by our planet, our people and our communities,” said Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “In 2021, we sharpened our focus on ESG by identifying priority environmental, social and governance topics to further weave into the fabric of our strategy. This work has culminated into the launch of our inaugural ESG report, which is just the first step in our efforts to set clear goals, measure progress and increase transparency of Latham’s environmental impacts, social outcomes and business practices. We are excited about our accomplishments to-date and look forward to continuing to make progress on our ESG strategy and ultimately deliver on our mission to lead the way towards a more sustainable future for our industry.”

Latham’s inaugural ESG report is part of the Company’s effort to demonstrate its commitment to its ESG ambitions. The Company appointed independent consultants to assess its ESG performance, benchmark its efforts against its competitors and support in establishing a comprehensive strategy to manage ESG risks and opportunities effectively. Latham’s ESG strategy references globally recognized reporting frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) and Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) reporting standards. The result was a materiality matrix that identifies high and medium priority topics to help steer Latham’s ESG efforts going forward. Latham’s 2021 ESG Report can be found on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.lathampool.com/.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

Forward-looking Statements

