Latin America Automotive Market Outlook Report 2022: Opportunities in Local Production of EV Components, SUV Interest, & Electrified Vehicle Offers
DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LATAM Automotive Growth Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to grow by 7.6%
With 4.4 million units sold, the LATAM passenger vehicle market grew by 11.7% in 2021. The Chilean market had the biggest growth in the region, selling 60.6% more units than in 2020, going from 258.8 million units to 415.6 million units in a year.
The Brazilian market, the biggest in the region, still has not reached pre-pandemic numbers. Chinese OEMs are slowly gaining their own space in the regional market.
Estimates show that Uruguay will be the strongest, with a projected growth of 22.9%, followed by Mexico with an estimated growth of 12.3% and Ecuador with 9.7%. Some trends analyzed in the study are the rise of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market and EVs in the region.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market, and what is its forecast for 2022?
How is the region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Which are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market?
Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?
What is the status of EVs and Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
LATAM Automotive Highlights, 2021
Pandemic-Related Challenges for the LATAM Automotive Industry
2021 Automotive, Actuals vs. Forecast
LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade
Regional Snapshot
Automotive Quarterly Snapshot
Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022
Top Automotive Predictions for LATAM, 2022
2. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Automotive/Connected Car Industry
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
Global GDP Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
3. The Strategic Imperative
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on LATAM Automotive
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Research Scope
Segmentation
LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade
Regional Snapshot
LATAM Automotive Sales by Country
LATAM Automotive Quarterly Snapshot (Impact of COVID-19)
LATAM Automotive Sales by Country
Penetration Rate by Segment
5. Regional Analysis
Argentina - Quarterly
Argentina - Sales Forecast
Argentina - 2022 Predictions
Brazil - Quarterly
Brazil - Sales Forecast
Brazil - 2022 Predictions
Chile - Quarterly
Chile - Sales Forecast
Chile - 2022 Predictions
Colombia - Quarterly
Colombia - Sales Forecast
Colombia - 2022 Predictions
Ecuador - Quarterly Sales Analysis
Ecuador - Sales Forecast
Ecuador - 2022
Mexico - Quarterly Sales Analysis
Mexico - Sales Forecast
Mexico - 2022 Predictions
Paraguay - Quarterly Sales Analysis
Paraguay - Sales Forecast
Paraguay - 2022
Peru - Quarterly
Peru - Sales
Peru - 2022 Predictions
Puerto Sales Analysis
Puerto Forecast
Puerto Rico - 2022 Predictions
Uruguay - Quarterly
Uruguay - Sales
Uruguay - 2022 Predictions
6. Trend Analysis
Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022
Trend 1 - Chinese OEMs
Trend 2 - Regional Trade Agreements
Trend 3 - EVs
Trend 4 - ADAS Solutions
Trend 5 - Connectivity Services
Trend 6 - Diversification
Trend 7 - New Brands
7. New Regional Trade Treaties
USMCA Overview
Pacific Alliance Outlook
MERCOSUR Outlook
Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement
8. New Mobility Trends
Ride On-demand Services in Latin America
Car-sharing in Latin America
Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America
Bike-sharing in Latin America
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Local Production of EV Components
SUV Interest
Electrified Vehicle Offers
10. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v63efa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-automotive-market-outlook-report-2022-opportunities-in-local-production-of-ev-components-suv-interest--electrified-vehicle-offers-301574230.html
SOURCE Research and Markets