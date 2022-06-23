U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

Latin America Automotive Market Outlook Report 2022: Opportunities in Local Production of EV Components, SUV Interest, & Electrified Vehicle Offers

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LATAM Automotive Growth Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market is expected to grow by 7.6%

With 4.4 million units sold, the LATAM passenger vehicle market grew by 11.7% in 2021. The Chilean market had the biggest growth in the region, selling 60.6% more units than in 2020, going from 258.8 million units to 415.6 million units in a year.

The Brazilian market, the biggest in the region, still has not reached pre-pandemic numbers. Chinese OEMs are slowly gaining their own space in the regional market.

Estimates show that Uruguay will be the strongest, with a projected growth of 22.9%, followed by Mexico with an estimated growth of 12.3% and Ecuador with 9.7%. Some trends analyzed in the study are the rise of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market and EVs in the region.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market, and what is its forecast for 2022?

  • How is the region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • Which are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market?

  • Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?

  • What is the status of EVs and Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

  • LATAM Automotive Highlights, 2021

  • Pandemic-Related Challenges for the LATAM Automotive Industry

  • 2021 Automotive, Actuals vs. Forecast

  • LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade

  • Regional Snapshot

  • Automotive Quarterly Snapshot

  • Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022

  • Top Automotive Predictions for LATAM, 2022

2. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Automotive/Connected Car Industry

  • Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

  • Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

  • Global GDP Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

  • 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

  • Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

  • 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

  • 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

3. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on LATAM Automotive

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope

  • Segmentation

  • LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade

  • Regional Snapshot

  • LATAM Automotive Sales by Country

  • LATAM Automotive Quarterly Snapshot (Impact of COVID-19)

  • LATAM Automotive Sales by Country

  • Penetration Rate by Segment

5. Regional Analysis

  • Argentina - Quarterly

  • Argentina - Sales Forecast

  • Argentina - 2022 Predictions

  • Brazil - Quarterly

  • Brazil - Sales Forecast

  • Brazil - 2022 Predictions

  • Chile - Quarterly

  • Chile - Sales Forecast

  • Chile - 2022 Predictions

  • Colombia - Quarterly

  • Colombia - Sales Forecast

  • Colombia - 2022 Predictions

  • Ecuador - Quarterly Sales Analysis

  • Ecuador - Sales Forecast

  • Ecuador - 2022

  • Mexico - Quarterly Sales Analysis

  • Mexico - Sales Forecast

  • Mexico - 2022 Predictions

  • Paraguay - Quarterly Sales Analysis

  • Paraguay - Sales Forecast

  • Paraguay - 2022

  • Peru - Quarterly

  • Peru - Sales

  • Peru - 2022 Predictions

  • Puerto Sales Analysis

  • Puerto Forecast

  • Puerto Rico - 2022 Predictions

  • Uruguay - Quarterly

  • Uruguay - Sales

  • Uruguay - 2022 Predictions

6. Trend Analysis

  • Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022

  • Trend 1 - Chinese OEMs

  • Trend 2 - Regional Trade Agreements

  • Trend 3 - EVs

  • Trend 4 - ADAS Solutions

  • Trend 5 - Connectivity Services

  • Trend 6 - Diversification

  • Trend 7 - New Brands

7. New Regional Trade Treaties

  • USMCA Overview

  • Pacific Alliance Outlook

  • MERCOSUR Outlook

  • Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement

8. New Mobility Trends

  • Ride On-demand Services in Latin America

  • Car-sharing in Latin America

  • Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America

  • Bike-sharing in Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Local Production of EV Components

  • SUV Interest

  • Electrified Vehicle Offers

10. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v63efa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-automotive-market-outlook-report-2022-opportunities-in-local-production-of-ev-components-suv-interest--electrified-vehicle-offers-301574230.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

