Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market Report 2022: Brazil and Mexico make up the Highest Share of B2C E-Commerce in Latin America

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online shopping habits accelerate in the Latin American region

Although B2C E-Commerce in Latin America got off to a slow start when compared to Europe or North America, the region has come a long way since then with a B2C E-Commerce penetration rate of over 50% in multiple countries in the region.

The largest economies of the region include Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina and these three economies are projected to experience profound changes regarding their online sales growth rate in 2022, as reported in the report. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the adoption of online shopping habits and with this increase many countries within the region are forecast to have notable increases in CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Argentina-based MercadoLibre leads online sales in the region

MercadoLibre, an online marketplace headquartered in Argentina, dominates the B2C E-Commerce market In the Latin American region by being the top seller in several countries, including Argentina, Mexico, and Chile. MercadoLibre has such a significant presence that it was estimated to account for more than two thirds of Argentina's E-Commerce market in 2021. Furthermore, MercadoLibre continues to receive many visits on its websites and maintains its position as one of the leading online merchants in Latin America.

Questions Covered in the report:

  • How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect Latin America's B2C E-Commerce market?

  • What were Latin America's top 10 markets by online retail sales in 2021?

  • What are the most used online payment methods across Latin America?

  • How does the cross-border B2C E-Commerce share vary across the countries of the region?

  • Which are the largest B2C E-Commerce players in Latin America and how does the competitive landscape vary by country?


Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Development

  • Year-on-Year B2C E-Commerce Sales Growth Rate, by Selected Countries Worldwide, incl. Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in %, 2022f

  • Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

  • Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B) in the Region, by Country, in %, 2021

  • Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), in USD billion, by Selected Countries, and Share of Region's Total E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021

  • CAGR of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), by Select Countries, in %, 2020-2025f

  • B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2022f

  • B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Selected Countries, 2021

  • Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Population, by Selected Countries, 2021

  • Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2021

  • Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2B and B2C) by Domestic and Cross-Border, by Selected Countries, in %, 2021

  • M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2025f

  • M-Commerce Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019-2025f

  • M-Commerce Sales, by Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in USD billion, 2021e

  • Ways by Which Smartphone Users Research Products They Plan on Purchasing Online, in % of Respondents, January 2022

  • Retail E-Commerce Sales of Select Companies, in USD billion, H1 2021

  • Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Total Visits, in millions, January-September 2021

  • Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C) by Payment Methods, in %, 2021

  • Number of Digital-Only Banks, by Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America, 2012-2021e

  • Number of Neobank Customers, by Selected Countries, in millions, 2016-2021e

3. Brazil B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

4. Mexico B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

5. Argentina B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

6. Colombia B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

7. Chile B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

8. Peru B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

9. Ecuador B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

10. Panama B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

11. Guatemala B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Country Profile

12. Uruguay B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

13. Costa Rica B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

14. Dominican B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

15. El Salvador B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

16. Paraguay B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

17. Bolivia B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

18. Jamaica B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

19. Honduras B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba

  • Amazon

  • BBVA

  • Citibanamex

  • Falabella

  • Fravega

  • Garbarino

  • Luuk

  • Magazinueluiza

  • Mercadolibre

  • MercadoPago

  • Olx

  • Oxxo

  • Shein

  • Walmart

  • Yapo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s2x8t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


