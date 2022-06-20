Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market Growth Forecasts to 2025: Bolivia Ranked Highest in Terms of Forecast CAGR of E-Commerce Sales

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Country Profiles 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin American region will be growing further in terms of B2C E-Commerce sales as well as M-Commerce sales. A forecast cited in the report projects a significant increase in total E-Commerce sales (including B2C and B2B), growing more than 200% compared to 2020. Moreover, Brazil was estimated to rank the highest in total E-Commerce sales in 2021, followed by Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

These four countries in the same order also have the highest share of the region's total E-Commerce sales. Among select Latin American countries, Bolivia ranked the highest in terms of forecast CAGR of E-Commerce sales. M-Commerce sales in the region are projected to make up more than 50% of B2C E-Commerce sales in 2025, reaching a value over USD 105 billion, as reported in the report.



MercadoLibre, an Argentina-based merchant, leads online sales in the region



In Latin America, Mercado Libre has dominated the B2C E-Commerce market with it being the top seller in various countries including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile. Among the top 10 E-Commerce websites in Latin America, various country-suffix versions of MercadoLibre.com occupied the top 3 spots, followed by "olx.com.br", and "americanas.com.br", as depicted in this report. "Mercadolivre.com.br" ranked the highest by total visits, having reached over 270 million visits from January to September 2021. In the first half of 2021, Mercado Libre reached retail E-Commerce sales worth over USD 12 billion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Regional Development

Year-on-Year B2C E-Commerce Sales Growth Rate, by Selected Countries Worldwide, incl. Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in %, 2022f

Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B) in the Region, by Country, in %, 2021

Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), in USD billion, by Selected Countries, and Share of Region's Total E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021

CAGR of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), by Select Countries, in %, 2020-2025f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2022f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Selected Countries, 2021

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Population, by Selected Countries, 2021

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2021

Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2B and B2C) by Domestic and Cross-Border, by Selected Countries, in %, 2021

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2025f

M-Commerce Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019-2025f

M-Commerce Sales, by Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in USD billion, 2021e

Ways by Which Smartphone Users Research Products They Plan on Purchasing Online, in % of Respondents, January 2022

Retail E-Commerce Sales of Select Companies, in USD billion, H1 2021

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Total Visits, in millions, January-September 2021

Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C) by Payment Methods, in %, 2021

Number of Digital-Only Banks, by Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America, 2012-2021e

Number of Neobank Customers, by Selected Countries, in millions, 2016-2021e

3. Brazil B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



4. Mexico B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



5. Argentina B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



6. Columbia B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



7. Chile B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



8. Peru B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



9. Ecuador B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



10. Panama B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



11. Guatemala B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Country Profile



12. Uruguay B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



13. Costa Rica B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



14. Dominican Republic B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



15. El Salvador B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



16. Paraguay B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



17. Bolivia B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



18. Jamaica B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



19. Honduras B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile



Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon

Americanas

Cencosud

Coppel

Falabella

Fravega

Liverpool

Mercadolibre

Paypal

SHEIN

Tiendamia

Via

