Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market Growth Forecasts to 2025: Bolivia Ranked Highest in Terms of Forecast CAGR of E-Commerce Sales

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Country Profiles 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Latin American region will be growing further in terms of B2C E-Commerce sales as well as M-Commerce sales. A forecast cited in the report projects a significant increase in total E-Commerce sales (including B2C and B2B), growing more than 200% compared to 2020. Moreover, Brazil was estimated to rank the highest in total E-Commerce sales in 2021, followed by Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

These four countries in the same order also have the highest share of the region's total E-Commerce sales. Among select Latin American countries, Bolivia ranked the highest in terms of forecast CAGR of E-Commerce sales. M-Commerce sales in the region are projected to make up more than 50% of B2C E-Commerce sales in 2025, reaching a value over USD 105 billion, as reported in the report.

MercadoLibre, an Argentina-based merchant, leads online sales in the region

In Latin America, Mercado Libre has dominated the B2C E-Commerce market with it being the top seller in various countries including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile. Among the top 10 E-Commerce websites in Latin America, various country-suffix versions of MercadoLibre.com occupied the top 3 spots, followed by "olx.com.br", and "americanas.com.br", as depicted in this report. "Mercadolivre.com.br" ranked the highest by total visits, having reached over 270 million visits from January to September 2021. In the first half of 2021, Mercado Libre reached retail E-Commerce sales worth over USD 12 billion.

Questions Covered in the report:

  • What is the estimated value of B2C E-Commerce sales in major Latin American countries?

  • Which countries have the highest share of B2C E-Commerce in Latin America?

  • How much are Latin American countries expected to grow individually in 2025?

  • What is the value of M-Commerce sales in Brazil and Mexico?

  • Which B2C E-Commerce shopping websites and apps are most popular in each Latin American country?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Development

  • Year-on-Year B2C E-Commerce Sales Growth Rate, by Selected Countries Worldwide, incl. Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in %, 2022f

  • Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

  • Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B) in the Region, by Country, in %, 2021

  • Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), in USD billion, by Selected Countries, and Share of Region's Total E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021

  • CAGR of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and B2B), by Select Countries, in %, 2020-2025f

  • B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2022f

  • B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Selected Countries, 2021

  • Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Population, by Selected Countries, 2021

  • Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2021

  • Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2B and B2C) by Domestic and Cross-Border, by Selected Countries, in %, 2021

  • M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2025f

  • M-Commerce Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019-2025f

  • M-Commerce Sales, by Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in USD billion, 2021e

  • Ways by Which Smartphone Users Research Products They Plan on Purchasing Online, in % of Respondents, January 2022

  • Retail E-Commerce Sales of Select Companies, in USD billion, H1 2021

  • Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Total Visits, in millions, January-September 2021

  • Breakdown of Total E-Commerce Sales (incl. B2C and C2C) by Payment Methods, in %, 2021

  • Number of Digital-Only Banks, by Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America, 2012-2021e

  • Number of Neobank Customers, by Selected Countries, in millions, 2016-2021e

3. Brazil B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

4. Mexico B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

5. Argentina B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

6. Columbia B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

7. Chile B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

8. Peru B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

9. Ecuador B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

10. Panama B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

11. Guatemala B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Country Profile

12. Uruguay B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

13. Costa Rica B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

14. Dominican Republic B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

15. El Salvador B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

16. Paraguay B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

17. Bolivia B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

18. Jamaica B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

19. Honduras B2C E-Commerce Online Payment Country Profile

 Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba

  • Amazon

  • Americanas

  • Cencosud

  • Coppel

  • Falabella

  • Fravega

  • Liverpool

  • Mercadolibre

  • Paypal

  • SHEIN

  • Tiendamia

  • Via

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txbd0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-b2c-e-commerce-and-online-payment-market-growth-forecasts-to-2025-bolivia-ranked-highest-in-terms-of-forecast-cagr-of-e-commerce-sales-301570982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

