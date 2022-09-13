Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Industry to Reach $164.1 Billion in 2022
Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Latin America is expected to grow by 18.87% on an annual basis to reach US$164.1 billion in 2022.
Medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Latin America promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.78% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$138.1 billion in 2021 to US$284.8 billion by 2026.
E-commerce giants are investing billions of dollars to further strengthen their positions
Amid the growing e-commerce market and the fact that more shoppers are expected to enter the industry over the next few years, e-commerce giants are investing billions of dollars in the country to further strengthen their position in the Mexican e-commerce industry.
With growing market competition, the Brazilian B2C e-commerce industry has become a battleground for global and local players. Over the next three to four years, Brazil is expected to be the key growth market for international firms as more mature markets such as Europe and the United States reach saturation.
Like the B2C e-commerce industry in Brazil, mobile commerce - online purchases made through mobile devices - have also recorded strong growth over the last few years. One of the primary reasons behind the growing mobile commerce segment in Brazil is the rapid adoption of social commerce. Live sales streaming sessions have reached millions of consumers across the country.
This has resulted in increased mobile commerce activities over the last two years.
In 2021, online shoppers in Brazil continued to show a healthy interest in buying from international e-commerce platforms. The growing preference for cross-border shopping among Brazilians shows that domestic players can increase their order volume by offering a vast range of products across different categories and at a better price.
Global e-commerce behemoths are seeking to launch their payment services in Brazil amid the rapid digital payment adoption
Along with the rise of the e-commerce industry, Brazil has also witnessed significant growth in adopting digital payment services over the last few years. With most of the population still falling under the unbanked or underbanked category, global e-commerce behemoths are seeking to launch their payment services in Brazil to tap into another high-growth market. For instance,
