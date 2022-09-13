U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Industry to Reach $164.1 Billion in 2022

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Latin America is expected to grow by 18.87% on an annual basis to reach US$164.1 billion in 2022.

Medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Latin America promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.78% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$138.1 billion in 2021 to US$284.8 billion by 2026.

E-commerce giants are investing billions of dollars to further strengthen their positions
Amid the growing e-commerce market and the fact that more shoppers are expected to enter the industry over the next few years, e-commerce giants are investing billions of dollars in the country to further strengthen their position in the Mexican e-commerce industry.

With growing market competition, the Brazilian B2C e-commerce industry has become a battleground for global and local players. Over the next three to four years, Brazil is expected to be the key growth market for international firms as more mature markets such as Europe and the United States reach saturation.

Like the B2C e-commerce industry in Brazil, mobile commerce - online purchases made through mobile devices - have also recorded strong growth over the last few years. One of the primary reasons behind the growing mobile commerce segment in Brazil is the rapid adoption of social commerce. Live sales streaming sessions have reached millions of consumers across the country.

This has resulted in increased mobile commerce activities over the last two years.

In 2021, online shoppers in Brazil continued to show a healthy interest in buying from international e-commerce platforms. The growing preference for cross-border shopping among Brazilians shows that domestic players can increase their order volume by offering a vast range of products across different categories and at a better price.


Global e-commerce behemoths are seeking to launch their payment services in Brazil amid the rapid digital payment adoption
Along with the rise of the e-commerce industry, Brazil has also witnessed significant growth in adopting digital payment services over the last few years. With most of the population still falling under the unbanked or underbanked category, global e-commerce behemoths are seeking to launch their payment services in Brazil to tap into another high-growth market. For instance,

Scope

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share

  • Travel Ecommerce Market Share

  • Food Service Ecommerce Market Share

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Companies Mentioned

  • 99Food

  • AJ Mobilidade

  • Almundo

  • Amazon

  • Americanas

  • Aviatur

  • Beat

  • Best Day Travel

  • BlaBlaCar

  • Booking.com

  • Cabify

  • Casas Bahia

  • Coppel

  • CVC Brasil

  • Decolar Brasil

  • Despegar

  • DiDi Food

  • DiDi Taxi

  • Etiner

  • Falabella

  • FlytourEasy.cl

  • Fravega

  • Garbarino

  • Grupo Exito

  • Home Center

  • Hot Sale

  • iFood

  • James Delivery

  • Lider

  • Magazine Luiza

  • McDonald's

  • Mercado Libre

  • Musimundo

  • Papa John's

  • Paris.cl

  • PedidosYa

  • Rappi

  • RecorridoAmazon

  • Ripley

  • SinDelantal

  • TaDa Delivery

  • Uber

  • Uber Eats

  • Viva Aerobus

  • Volaris

  • Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfgtmf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


