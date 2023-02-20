U.S. markets closed

Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: Bundled Offering of 8 Comprehensive National Reports

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to the publisher, B2C Ecommerce market in Latin America is expected to grow by 10.73% on annual basis to reach US$183.5 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Latin America promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.50% during 2023-2027. The B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value in the region will increase from US$165.8 billion in 2022 to reach US$254.3 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Latin America. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.

In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Latin America.

This title is a bundled offering, combining 8 reports, covering regional insights along with data-centric analysis at regional and country levels:

1. Latin America B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)
2. Argentina B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)
3. Brazil B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)
4. Chile B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)
5. Colombia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)
6. Mexico B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)
7. Peru B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)
8. Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

  • Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

  • Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

  • Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Companies Mentioned

  • 99Food

  • AJ Mobilidade

  • Almundo

  • Amazon

  • Americanas

  • Aviatur

  • Beat

  • Best Day Travel

  • BlaBlaCar

  • Booking.com

  • Cabify

  • Casas Bahia

  • Coppel

  • CVC Brasil

  • Decolar Brasil

  • Despegar

  • DiDi Food

  • DiDi Taxi

  • Etiner

  • Falabella

  • FlytourEasy.cl

  • Fravega

  • Garbarino

  • Grupo Exito

  • Home Center

  • Hot Sale

  • iFood

  • James Delivery

  • Lider

  • Magazine Luiza

  • McDonald's

  • Mercado Libre

  • Musimundo

  • Papa John's

  • Paris.cl

  • PedidosYa

  • Rappi

  • RecorridoAmazon

  • Ripley

  • SinDelantal

  • TaDa Delivery

  • Uber

  • Uber Eats

  • Viva Aerobus

  • Volaris

  • Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8r2ufb-america-b2c?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-b2c-ecommerce-market-opportunities-databook-q1-2023-update-bundled-offering-of-8-comprehensive-national-reports-301750665.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

