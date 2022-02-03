Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Industries 2022 to 2028 - BNPL Startups Are Raising Funds to Focus on B2B BNPL Services in Brazil

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payment industry in Latin America has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment industry in the region is expected to grow by 92.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 9179.9 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Latin America remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 40.2% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 4757.7 million in 2021 to reach US$ 69752.9 million by 2028.



The Latin American BNPL market has recorded substantial growth over the last four to eight quarters on the back of widespread adoption among both merchants and consumers. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, as consumers from the informal economy are looking at the payment method to get access to credit.



With the high-growth potential offered by the BNPL sector, the publisher also expects several global firms, to expand in the Latin American BNPL market over the next four to eight quarters.



Global BNPL players are launching their split payment service for consumers in Mexico



In the midst of the growing demand from both consumers and merchants in the country, global BNPL players are seeking to launch their own split payment service in the high-growth potential market of Mexico. For instance,

In September 2021, Australia-based BNPL firm, Zip, announced that the firm had launched its split payment product for consumers in Mexico. The entry of Zip in the Mexico BNPL market comes at a time when there is a growing demand for deferred payment services among both consumers and merchants. Since its launch in the country, Zip has helped merchants to increase their basket sizes and conversion rates.

More than 30 merchants have already reported having increased their sales by 40% since their integration with the Zip BNPL payment method. Some of the brands that it has partnered with include All Saints, Maje, and Sandro, among several others. With one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in Latin America, Zip aims to capitalize on it and further boost its share in the global BNPL market over the next four to eight quarters.

BNPL startups are raising funds to focus on B2B BNPL services in Brazil



The demand for BNPL payment options in the B2B segment is increasing in Brazil. Moreover, the pandemic has created a demand for convenient credit facilities among retailers with their suppliers. Consequently, BNPL startups are raising funds to strengthen their presence in the B2B BNPL product offerings. For instance,

In November 2021, Sao Paulo-based TruePay, a BNPL provider raised US$32 million in a Series A funding round. The funding round was led by Lee Fixel. According to TruePay the newly raised fund will help the company to offer a B2B BNPL service network for merchants and industries.

This is a bundled offering, combining the following 7 reports:

1. Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Insight Brief

2. Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

3. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

4. Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

5. Chile Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

6. Colombia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

7. Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook



Scope

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry. Below is a summary of key market segments:



BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



