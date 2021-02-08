Latin America CBD Skin Care Market 2019-2028 - Region Witnessing Substantial Demand
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America CBD Skin Care Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The CBD skincare market in Latin America has been projected to depict growth in terms of revenue and expand with a CAGR of 21.11% during the forecast years 2019-2028, according to this report. Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America together shape the market in this region.
April 2019 saw the life sciences organization Khiron team up with US-based Dixie brands for a venture to expand the CBD cosmetic category in Latin America. This joint venture is expected dot help Dixie tap into Khiron's fast-growing distribution network throughout the Latin American market. There are 620 million consumers in the region, which also include a fast-evolving middle-class population with enhanced spending power.
In October 2018, Khiron launched its CBD skincare line, called Cuida, in Colombia. Similarly, the hemp product making skincare brand Urban Juve Provisions, in September 2019, entered into an agreement with Organic Medical Growth - OMG3 Inc. This was a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement. This agreement with OMG3 is a part of Khiron's aims to expand its footprint in the region, and also worldwide.
The developed products will be made available in over 9,000 points of sale across Colombia. Thus, the Rest of the Latin America region is witnessing substantial demand for CBD skincare products. This is expected to accelerate the market for CBD skincare in the regional market in the projected phase.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The major organizations that have established their presence in this market are Elixinol Limited, Isodiol International Inc, Leef Organics Ltd, Kapu Maku LLC (Populum), Fab CBD, The CBD Skincare Company, and Endoca BV.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Latin America CBD Skin Care Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Demand for Organic Personal Care Products
2.2.2. Shift Toward CBD-Infused Skincare Products
2.2.3. Online Sales of CBD Skincare Products
2.3. Impact of COVID-19 on CBD Skin Care Industry
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.2. Threat of Substitute
2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.5. Market Attractiveness Index
2.6. Industry Components
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Holistic Benefits of CBD-Infused Skincare Products
2.7.2. Growing Usage of Cannabis for Medical and Recreational Purposes
2.8. Market Restraints
2.8.1. Risk of Bacterial Contamination
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Increasing Health Awareness
2.9.2. Personalized Skincare Products
2.10. Market Challenges
2.10.1. Constant Pressure from Regulatory Bodies
3. Latin America CBD Skin Care Market Outlook - by Source
3.1. Hemp
3.2. Marijuana
4. Latin America CBD Skin Care Market Outlook - by Application
4.1. Oils
4.2. Lotion & Creams
4.3. Masks & Serums
4.4. Bath & Soaps
4.5. Other Applications
5. Latin America CBD Skin Care Market Outlook - by Distribution Channels
5.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2. Retail Pharmacies
5.3. Departmental Stores
5.4. E-Commerce
5.5. Other Distribution Channels
6. Latin America CBD Skin Care Market - Regional Outlook
6.1. Brazil
6.2. Mexico
6.3. Rest of Latin America
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Cannuka LLC
7.2. Cronos Group Inc
7.3. Elixinol Limited
7.4. Endoca Bv
7.5. Fab CBD
7.6. Isodiol International Inc
7.7. Joy Organics
7.8. Kapu Maku LLC (Populum)
7.9. Khiron Life Sciences Corp
7.10. Kiehl's LLC (Acquired by L'oreal)
7.11. Leef Organics Ltd
7.12. Medical Marijuana Inc
7.13. The CBD Skincare Company
7.14. Vertlybalm
8. Research Methodology & Scope
