Latin America Containerized Data Center Market to Hit $435 Million by 2027. The Market Driven by an Increase Use of Containerized Data Centres in Disaster-Prone Regions. - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Latin America containerized data center market is likely to reach $435 million in 2027 from $125 million in 2021.

Chicago, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report the Latin America containerized data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.10% during 2022-2027.

To overcome various location constraints and reduction in the impact of disasters on data centers, operators have started adopting containerized data center solutions in disaster-prone areas. Containerized data centers require a low investment which can be deployed in harsh conditions, and can be secured more easily owing to their smaller size compared to traditional facilities. Containerized data centers can also be modified more easily to withstand the effect of the disaster.

Latin America Containerized Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$435 million

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$125 million

CAGR (2022-2027)

23.10%.

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Deployment, Component, Regions

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and the Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Traditional brownfield developments will continue as they are considered more feasible to renovate old infrastructure rather than building new projects that are both costly and cumbersome. The site location plays a major role in the selection of vendors as well as installation and commissioning service providers. From a location standpoint, data centers are being set up with minimum risk from downtime. The cost of downtime is around $2.80 million per hour, and it is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • The deployment of 5G, increased investments in cloud, big data, and IoT will be among the major factors driving the Latin America data center market, which will further boost the deployment of containerized data centers, owing to easy deployment and cost effectiveness.

  • In 2021, the Brazil and Mexico markets accounted for the highest market share in the Latin America containerized data center market, especially due to the presence of large enterprises, which leads to the generation of more data requiring computing and storage.

  • Investment in UPS systems has the highest share at around 25%, followed by other components such as generators, cooling systems, rack & rack accessories, DCIM, and fire detection & suppression.

  • Countries in Latin America have ample space for the deployment of greenfield containerized data centers, accounting for around 60% of the overall market share in 2021 in the Latin America containerized data center market.

  • The flexible design offered by containerized data centers, along with cost-effectiveness and adaptability in disaster-prone areas will be the top factors leading to the adoption of such designs in Latin America during the forecast period.

Market Segments

Deployment

  • Greenfield

  • Brownfield

Component

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Rack & Rack Accessories

  • Cooling Systems

  • DCIM

  • Fire Detection & Suppression

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Region

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Chile

  • Rest of Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The Latin American containerized data center market is witnessing intense competition among data center operators and infrastructure providers as well as local companies. The market is witnessing investments from cloud services operators and telecom operators. Huawei Technologies is among the top vendors focused on deploying containerized data center facilities in the region. The key companies holds the majority market share in the Latin American containerized data center market. The deployment of edge data centers and local zones by operators will boost the containerized data center market in the region. AWS announced the deployment of edge zones across Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, and Chile.

Key Vendors

  • Atos

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • Hewlett Packard

  • Huawei

  • IBM

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Stulz

  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

  • American Portwell

  • FiberHome

  • Gesab

  • Rahi

  • ZTE

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


