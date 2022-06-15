The Latin America Data Center Colocation Market Revenue to Reach $2.2 Billion By 2027. The Region is Transitioning from Telco-Owned Data Centers to REIT-Owned Colocation Facilities - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Latin America data center colocation market was valued at $852 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion in 2027.

Chicago, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2022-2027. The data centre colocation market in Latin America witnessed biggest expansion in Brazil, with operators such as Quantico, Nabiax (Telefonica), Ava Telecom, Ascenty (Digital Realty), OneX, and Scala Data Centers adding roughly 172 thousand square feet of colocation space in 2021.



Latin America Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.2 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $852 Million CAGR (2021-2027) 6.15% MARKET SIZE BY AREA (2027) 1114 THOUSAND SQ FT MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027) 220.5 MW BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Region

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Important Facts to Know?

Digitalization among Latin American countries, hyperscale cloud service providers, colocating the data centers, growth in connectivity, and others are some of the major drivers for the colocation market in Latin America.

In 2021, Brazil is the leading location in terms of the number of colocation projects, contributing a market share of around 58%, followed by Mexico with a share of around 28%.

In 2021, Data center operators such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), Scala Data Centers, Ava Telecom, Equinix, Nabiax (Telefonica), HostDime, ODATA and Quantico are few of the major investors in the Latin America market.

In 2021, the retail colocation dominated the market with over 80% of the market share.

Several governments across the region are setting up special economic zones or free trade zones that will offer tax incentives as well as exemptions on several import and export charges attracting investments into the market.





Story continues

Latin America is a significantly growing market in terms of sustainable power usage by data center operators and government organizations. Governments across several countries are taking initiatives to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. Countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico are among the major locations, adopting renewable energy sources. Equinix was the largest data center operator in terms of total power capacity expansion in 2021, with about 16 MW added in around two facilities, followed by Ascenty (Digital Realty) with around 14 MW added in around three data centers in Brazil.

The data center colocation market in Latin America is home to over 140 colocation data centers that were opened in 2021 and before 2021. Brazil is the leading location in terms of the number of colocation data centers, with around 46 facilities opened as of 2021. Brazil is followed by Chile with around 38 colocation facilities and Mexico with around 28 facilities. Colombia has around 18 operational colocation facilities, followed by Argentina with around 18 operational facilities. Peru is also an emerging location with around eleven operational colocation data center facilities.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2021-2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2021-2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Region

Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 8 prominent construction contractors, 18 prominent support infrastructure providers, 15 prominent data center investors, and 3 new entrants

Competitive Landscape

The Latin America data center colocation market is growing significantly with investments from several local and global colocation operators. The Latin American region is migrating from telco-owned data center facilities to colocation facilities owned by REITs. However, investments from colocation REIT are identified to be higher among a few countries, namely Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico. ODATA has invested in the development of around four data centers in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. Scala Data Centers is constructing around seven data centers across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico that are going to be operational in the forecast period. Other investors in the market include Claro, OneX, Embratel, and others.

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communication

Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Siemens

Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

Aecom

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

HDOS

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

PQC

QUARK

ZFB Group

Zeittec

Prominent Data Center Investors

Ascenty

AVA Telecom

CLARO

Edgeconnex

Hostdime

Globenet

GTD Peru

Internexa

IPXON Networks

Lumen Technologies

NABIAX

ODATA

Onex

Scala Data Centers

Telmex

Millicom(TIGO)

Quantico





Data Center Colocation Market in Latin America – Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Colocation Service

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV





Segmentation by Region

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Other Latin American Countries

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



