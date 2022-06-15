The Latin America Data Center Colocation Market Revenue to Reach $2.2 Billion By 2027. The Region is Transitioning from Telco-Owned Data Centers to REIT-Owned Colocation Facilities - Arizton
The Latin America data center colocation market was valued at $852 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion in 2027.
Chicago, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2022-2027. The data centre colocation market in Latin America witnessed biggest expansion in Brazil, with operators such as Quantico, Nabiax (Telefonica), Ava Telecom, Ascenty (Digital Realty), OneX, and Scala Data Centers adding roughly 172 thousand square feet of colocation space in 2021.
Latin America Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$1.2 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$852 Million
CAGR (2021-2027)
6.15%
MARKET SIZE BY AREA (2027)
1114 THOUSAND SQ FT
MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027)
220.5 MW
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Region
Important Facts to Know?
Digitalization among Latin American countries, hyperscale cloud service providers, colocating the data centers, growth in connectivity, and others are some of the major drivers for the colocation market in Latin America.
In 2021, Brazil is the leading location in terms of the number of colocation projects, contributing a market share of around 58%, followed by Mexico with a share of around 28%.
In 2021, Data center operators such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), Scala Data Centers, Ava Telecom, Equinix, Nabiax (Telefonica), HostDime, ODATA and Quantico are few of the major investors in the Latin America market.
In 2021, the retail colocation dominated the market with over 80% of the market share.
Several governments across the region are setting up special economic zones or free trade zones that will offer tax incentives as well as exemptions on several import and export charges attracting investments into the market.
Latin America is a significantly growing market in terms of sustainable power usage by data center operators and government organizations. Governments across several countries are taking initiatives to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. Countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico are among the major locations, adopting renewable energy sources. Equinix was the largest data center operator in terms of total power capacity expansion in 2021, with about 16 MW added in around two facilities, followed by Ascenty (Digital Realty) with around 14 MW added in around three data centers in Brazil.
The data center colocation market in Latin America is home to over 140 colocation data centers that were opened in 2021 and before 2021. Brazil is the leading location in terms of the number of colocation data centers, with around 46 facilities opened as of 2021. Brazil is followed by Chile with around 38 colocation facilities and Mexico with around 28 facilities. Colombia has around 18 operational colocation facilities, followed by Argentina with around 18 operational facilities. Peru is also an emerging location with around eleven operational colocation data center facilities.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2021-2027
Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2021-2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Region
Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 8 prominent construction contractors, 18 prominent support infrastructure providers, 15 prominent data center investors, and 3 new entrants
Competitive Landscape
The Latin America data center colocation market is growing significantly with investments from several local and global colocation operators. The Latin American region is migrating from telco-owned data center facilities to colocation facilities owned by REITs. However, investments from colocation REIT are identified to be higher among a few countries, namely Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico. ODATA has invested in the development of around four data centers in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. Scala Data Centers is constructing around seven data centers across Brazil, Chile, and Mexico that are going to be operational in the forecast period. Other investors in the market include Claro, OneX, Embratel, and others.
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
ABB
Alfa Laval
Assa Abloy
Axis Communication
Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
Caterpillar
Cummins
Delta Electronics
Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
Eaton
Generac Power Systems
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Piller Power Systems
Panduit
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Stulz
Siemens
Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors
Aecom
Aceco TI
Constructora Sudamericana
Fluor Corporation
Gensler
HDOS
Holder Construction
Jacobs Engineering Group
PQC
QUARK
ZFB Group
Zeittec
Prominent Data Center Investors
Ascenty
AVA Telecom
CLARO
Edgeconnex
Hostdime
Globenet
GTD Peru
Internexa
IPXON Networks
Lumen Technologies
NABIAX
ODATA
Onex
Scala Data Centers
Telmex
Millicom(TIGO)
Quantico
Data Center Colocation Market in Latin America – Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Colocation Service
Retail Colocation
Wholesale Colocation
Segmentation by Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgear
Power Distribution Units
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression
Physical Security
DCIM/BMS
Segmentation by Tier Standard
Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Segmentation by Region
Brazil
Mexico
Chile
Other Latin American Countries
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
