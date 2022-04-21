U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Latin America Data Center Cooling Market is Expected to Hit $319.7 Million by 2027. Adoption of IoT will Leverage Enormous Opportunities for the Vendors – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
The Latin America data center cooling market was valued at $214 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $319.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Chicago, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Latin America data center cooling market will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. The data center cooling market is witnessing considerable growth with innovative technologies and efficient cooling solutions. The demand for liquid-based cooling techniques is increasing due to high adoption of immersion cooling solutions.

The growing adoption of smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have prompted several organizations in Latin America to invest in big data and IoT technology. The adoption of IoT will increase edge data centers. IoT applications require high computing power, along with low latency supported by efficient cooling infrastructure to meet the demand for IoT applications.

In Latin America, Mexico is the major revenue generator in the IoT market.

Latin America Data Center Cooling Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$319.7 Million

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$214 Million

CAGR (2022-2027)

6.9%

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Cooling Systems & other Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, and Tier Standards

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Latin America

MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE

25+ Vendors

Key Highlights

  • In Latin America, Brazil led the market for data center cooling investment in 2021, with over 50% share of the overall market, followed by Mexico. Within cooling systems, CRAC and CRAH units led the market in 2021, with around 35% of the overall market.

  • Some major factors driving the market include increased digitalization because of COVID-19, increase in data center investments, and a push towards data center cooling efficiency, and adoption of cooling innovations.

  • The Latin America data center cooling market is evolving with the introduction of innovative cooling technologies such as liquid immersion cooling, water-less cooling, and rear-door heat exchanger to help operators increase data center efficiency.

  • Latin America is witnessing an increase in cloud regions by operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google. With sustainability at the forefront, these companies are deploying efficient and sustainable cooling systems in data center facilities.

  • Cooling vendors operating in Latin America are increasingly offering innovative cooling solutions. Schneider Electric offers Uniflair Indirect air economizers which use polymer air-to-air heat exchangers for indirect cooling to the data center.

Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers

  • Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

  • Air-Based Cooling Technique

  • Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Countries

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Chile

    • Rest of Latin America

Strategies Adopted by the Players to Stay Ahead of the Competition

The Latin American data center cooling market is highly competitive due to the presence of both global and local vendors. Global companies are entering the Latin American region with the acquisition of local data center companies. For instance, Equinix acquired Axtel’s data centers in Mexico. CyrusOne bought a stake in ODATA, which operates data center facilities across the region.

The growing adoption of advanced technological solutions such as AI, ML, big data, and IoT has increased the rack power density, leading to the adoption of direct-to-chip cooling solutions. Vendors in the market are partnering with modular data center developers and direct liquid cooling providers to grow their revenue. For instance, Microsoft announced to use of two-phase immersion cooling in a production environment in which servers are cooled by using boiling liquid.

Key Vendors

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Johnson Controls

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3M

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Airsys

  • Alfa Laval

  • Chatsworth Products

  • Citec International

  • ClimateWorx

  • Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

  • Cooler Master

  • Daikin Applied

  • ebm-papst

  • Fujitsu

  • HiRef

  • Munters

  • nVent

  • Panduit

  • SWEP International

  • ThermoKey

  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Kelvion

  • Wakefield-Vette

  • SPX Cooling Technologies

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call:+1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


