Latin America Data Center Generator Market to Reach $146 Million by 2027. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (hvo) Shaping the Market - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The data center generator market in Latin America was valued at $121 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $146 million by 2027.

Chicago, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center market is growing at a CAGR of 3.18% during 2022-2027. The market is expected to witness the adoption of hydrotreated vegetable oil powered generator sets as some global data center operators have started testing the use of this fuel over diesel generators. Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is synthesized from vegetable oils. Although it is 25% more costly than regular diesel, HVO fuel generates 90% lower emissions compared to regular diesel.



Latin America Data Center Generator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $146.0 Million MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027) 285.5 MW GENERATOR CAPACITY BY >3 MW (2027) 18.6 MW GENERATOR CAPACITY BY 1.5-3 MW (2027) 96.9 MW GENERATOR CAPACITY BY 0-1.5 MW (2027) 30.5 MW BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS System Capacity, System Type, Tier Standards, and Country COUNTRIES COVERED Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Other Latin American Countries

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Modular data center construction is emerging as a major market trend and is a driving factor in meeting the growing demand for additional data centers in the future years. Generator vendors provide modular generator solutions that lead to easy installation and maintenance and thus reduce CAPEX and OPEX. The modular solution also includes mobile generators that can be extended depending on the demand for data center facilities. The installation of modular generator sets also helps in reducing the OPEX for data center operators, and these infrastructure solutions require less maintenance and less space for installation. Many infrastructure providers have entered partnerships to offer modular data center solutions. For instance, Generac Power Systems provides modular generator systems for data centers that provide benefits such as power, redundancy, scalability, and safety.

Story continues

Key Highlights

The Latin America generator market is led by factors such as growing data center investments by colocation and cloud service providers, unreliability in power across many countries and resulting risk of downtime, and various innovations in generator technology.

Brazil led data center generator investment, accounting for over 50% of the overall market in 2021. Other major contributors included Mexico, Chile, and Columbia. Other Latin American countries, including Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina are expected to contribute to a higher share of the market in coming years.

Innovations in generator technology include the adoption of fuel cells, already gaining traction in Latin America, and other innovations such as hydrotreated vegetable oil powered generator sets, which are expected to enter the market over the next few years.

Automation and remote monitoring of generator systems has become increasingly important, with downtime due to power unreliability being the biggest reason for data center outages over the last few years. Some generator monitoring systems include Kohler’s Decision-Maker, and Caterpillar’s EMCP 4, among others.

Modularity in generators is also a trend that is garnering attention, as they are mostly plug-and-play and are less expensive because they are made up of standardized components. Latin America will witness a growth in generators with a capacity of <1 MW owing to modular data center deployment.



Market Segmentation

System Capacity

0–1.5 MW

5–3 MW

>3 MW



System Type

DRUPS

Diesel & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators

Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Country

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Other Latin American Countries





Competitive Landscape

Most suppliers are working on improving their systems by lowering carbon dioxide emissions from generators, which will be fueled by governments around Latin America enacting carbon taxes. Rolls Royce and ABB are already involved in R&D initiatives to offer fuel cell generators to data centers. It is expected that other vendors will also test the feasibility and efficiency of these systems as a pilot project across data centers in the next 1-2 years. To gain traction in the Latin America data center generator market, generator vendors are supplying systems outfitted with own engines as well as engines manufactured by other sources like as MTU, Perkins, and Mitsubishi.

Prominent Vendors

ABB

Aggreko

Bruno

Caterpillar

Cummins

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Kohler

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls Royce

YANMAR HOLDINGS

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by System Capacity

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by System Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

7.1 Key Highlights

7.2 Segmentation Analysis

7.3 Key Trends In 2022

7.4 Geographical Analysis

7.5 Vendor Analysis

8 Introduction

8.1 Generator Selection Criteria

8.2 Electricity Reliability in Latin America

8.3 Electricity Pricing in Latin America

8.4 Power Architecture in Data Centers

8.5 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

8.5.1 Key

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Innovations in The Market

9.2 5g Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

9.3 Automation and Remote Monitoring of Infrastructure

9.4 Rating Standards for Generators

9.5 Modularity in Generators

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Data Center Investments

10.2 Power Outages in Data Centers

10.3 Growing Digital Economy in The Region

10.4 Cloud, Ai, Big Data, And IoT Adoption

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Supply Chain Challenges

11.2 Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Five Forces Analysis

12.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 System Capacity

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 0–1.5 Mw

13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 1.5−3 Mw

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 >3 Mw

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14 System Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Drups Systems

14.2.1 Market Overview

14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Diesel, & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15 Tier Standards

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview of Tier Standards

15.3 Tier I & II

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Tier III

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Tier IV

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16 Latin America

16.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.3 Brazil

16.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.3.2 Market Overview

16.3.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Mexico

16.4.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.4.2 Market Overview

16.4.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.4.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Chile

16.5.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.5.2 Market Overview

16.5.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.5.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

16.6 Other Latin American Countries

16.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.6.2 Market Overview

16.6.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.6.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707



