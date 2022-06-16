Latin America Data Center Generator Market to Reach $146 Million by 2027. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (hvo) Shaping the Market - Arizton
The data center generator market in Latin America was valued at $121 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $146 million by 2027.
Chicago, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center market is growing at a CAGR of 3.18% during 2022-2027. The market is expected to witness the adoption of hydrotreated vegetable oil powered generator sets as some global data center operators have started testing the use of this fuel over diesel generators. Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is synthesized from vegetable oils. Although it is 25% more costly than regular diesel, HVO fuel generates 90% lower emissions compared to regular diesel.
Latin America Data Center Generator Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$146.0 Million
MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027)
285.5 MW
GENERATOR CAPACITY BY >3 MW (2027)
18.6 MW
GENERATOR CAPACITY BY 1.5-3 MW (2027)
96.9 MW
GENERATOR CAPACITY BY 0-1.5 MW (2027)
30.5 MW
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
System Capacity, System Type, Tier Standards, and Country
COUNTRIES COVERED
Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Other Latin American Countries
Modular data center construction is emerging as a major market trend and is a driving factor in meeting the growing demand for additional data centers in the future years. Generator vendors provide modular generator solutions that lead to easy installation and maintenance and thus reduce CAPEX and OPEX. The modular solution also includes mobile generators that can be extended depending on the demand for data center facilities. The installation of modular generator sets also helps in reducing the OPEX for data center operators, and these infrastructure solutions require less maintenance and less space for installation. Many infrastructure providers have entered partnerships to offer modular data center solutions. For instance, Generac Power Systems provides modular generator systems for data centers that provide benefits such as power, redundancy, scalability, and safety.
Key Highlights
The Latin America generator market is led by factors such as growing data center investments by colocation and cloud service providers, unreliability in power across many countries and resulting risk of downtime, and various innovations in generator technology.
Brazil led data center generator investment, accounting for over 50% of the overall market in 2021. Other major contributors included Mexico, Chile, and Columbia. Other Latin American countries, including Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina are expected to contribute to a higher share of the market in coming years.
Innovations in generator technology include the adoption of fuel cells, already gaining traction in Latin America, and other innovations such as hydrotreated vegetable oil powered generator sets, which are expected to enter the market over the next few years.
Automation and remote monitoring of generator systems has become increasingly important, with downtime due to power unreliability being the biggest reason for data center outages over the last few years. Some generator monitoring systems include Kohler’s Decision-Maker, and Caterpillar’s EMCP 4, among others.
Modularity in generators is also a trend that is garnering attention, as they are mostly plug-and-play and are less expensive because they are made up of standardized components. Latin America will witness a growth in generators with a capacity of <1 MW owing to modular data center deployment.
Market Segmentation
System Capacity
0–1.5 MW
5–3 MW
>3 MW
System Type
DRUPS
Diesel & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators
Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Country
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Chile
Other Latin American Countries
Competitive Landscape
Most suppliers are working on improving their systems by lowering carbon dioxide emissions from generators, which will be fueled by governments around Latin America enacting carbon taxes. Rolls Royce and ABB are already involved in R&D initiatives to offer fuel cell generators to data centers. It is expected that other vendors will also test the feasibility and efficiency of these systems as a pilot project across data centers in the next 1-2 years. To gain traction in the Latin America data center generator market, generator vendors are supplying systems outfitted with own engines as well as engines manufactured by other sources like as MTU, Perkins, and Mitsubishi.
Prominent Vendors
ABB
Aggreko
Bruno
Caterpillar
Cummins
Detroit Diesel
Eaton
Generac Power Systems
Kohler
Mitsubishi Electric
Rolls Royce
YANMAR HOLDINGS
Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by System Capacity
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by System Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Key Highlights
7.2 Segmentation Analysis
7.3 Key Trends In 2022
7.4 Geographical Analysis
7.5 Vendor Analysis
8 Introduction
8.1 Generator Selection Criteria
8.2 Electricity Reliability in Latin America
8.3 Electricity Pricing in Latin America
8.4 Power Architecture in Data Centers
8.5 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8.5.1 Key
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Innovations in The Market
9.2 5g Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments
9.3 Automation and Remote Monitoring of Infrastructure
9.4 Rating Standards for Generators
9.5 Modularity in Generators
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Data Center Investments
10.2 Power Outages in Data Centers
10.3 Growing Digital Economy in The Region
10.4 Cloud, Ai, Big Data, And IoT Adoption
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Supply Chain Challenges
11.2 Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Generator Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Five Forces Analysis
12.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 System Capacity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 0–1.5 Mw
13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 1.5−3 Mw
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 >3 Mw
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14 System Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Drups Systems
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Diesel, & Gas & Bi-Fuel Generators
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Overview of Tier Standards
15.3 Tier I & II
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Tier III
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Tier IV
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16 Latin America
16.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.3 Brazil
16.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.3.2 Market Overview
16.3.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.3.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Mexico
16.4.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.4.2 Market Overview
16.4.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.4.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Chile
16.5.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.5.2 Market Overview
16.5.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.5.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
16.6 Other Latin American Countries
16.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.6.2 Market Overview
16.6.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.6.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
