Latin America Data Center Power Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Rack Power Density & 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployments

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Latin America data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

The Latin American region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers as well as regional and global colocation operators. The market also attracted investments from cloud service providers such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent.

Major cloud service providers are expanding their presence in the region during the forecast period. In terms of 5G network deployment Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and Peru have witnessed 5G network deployments on a commercial and trial basis.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • The top 3 contributors in the incremental growth by power infrastructure segment are UPS systems with a share of USD 77 million, followed by transfer switches and switchgear and PDUs, with an absolute growth of 50.36%. UPS systems have the largest share of USD 180 million during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading market players in UPS and rack PDU infrastructure. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. Huawei Technologies is also a strong player in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • In terms of investments, in 2021, Brazil was the major contributor with over 55% of the total investment in Latin America with around 19 data center investments. Brazil is followed by Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

MAJOR GROWTH FACTORS

  • Adoption of cloud, Iot and big data,

  • Data center investments continue to rise

  • The thriving digital economy in Latin America

  • Government support enhancing data center investments

  • COVID-19 driving data center demand, increase in power outages

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Power Infrastructure Overview
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3.1 Key
7.4 Electricity Pricing in Latin America by Country
7.5 Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)
7.5.1 Key

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployments
8.2 Growing Rack Power Density
8.3 Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators
8.4 Implementation of Automation & AI in Data Centers
8.5 Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology
8.5.1 ECODIESEL Generators
8.5.2 Natural Gas Generators
8.5.3 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Fuel
8.5.4 Fuel Cells
8.6 Adoption of Cutting-Edge Ups Battery Technologies
8.6.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries
8.6.2 Nickel-Zinc Batteries
8.6.3 Prussian Blue Sodium-Ion Batteries
8.7 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
8.7.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions
8.7.2 Artificial Intelligence
8.7.3 Environmental Monitoring System (EMS)

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Adoption of Cloud, IOT & Big Data
9.2 Rising Data Center Investments
9.2.1 Brazil
9.2.2 Mexico
9.2.3 Chile
9.2.4 Colombia
9.2.5 Rest of Latin America
9.3 Thriving Digital Economy in Latin America
9.4 Government Support Enhancing Data Center Investments
9.5 COVID-19 Driving Data Center Demand
9.6 Increase in Power Outages

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.2 High Maintenance Cost & Inefficiency Increases OPEX
10.3 High Cost of Power-Efficient Infrastructure

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Power Capacity
11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Power Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 UPS Systems
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Generators
12.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
12.6 Power Distribution Units
12.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure

13 UPS Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 < =500 KVA
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 >500-1,000 KVA
13.5 >1,000 KVA

14 Generator Systems
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 0-1.5 MW
14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 >1.5-3 MW
14.5 >3 MW

15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Overview of Tier Standards
15.3 Tier I & II
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Tier III
15.5 Tier IV

16 Geography
16.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1412bc

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-data-center-power-markets-2022-2027-growing-rack-power-density--5g-deployments-fueling-edge-data-center-deployments-301495777.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

