Latin America Data Center Rack Market to Reach Investment of $50 Million by 2027. The Market to Witness Sales of 27,620 Rack Units - Arizton

The Latin America data center rack market size is expected to reach $50 million by 2027.

Chicago, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center rack market witnessed sales of 15,550 rack units in 2021 and will see 27,620 rack unit sales in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10%. Colocation and telecommunications service providers, along with hyperscale cloud data center developers, are the main contributors to the revenue in Latin America data center rack market. Cloud computing will play an important role for colocation providers, adding connectivity to cloud platforms offered by cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and IBM.



Latin America Data Center Rack Market Report Scope

REPORT SCOPE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) 27,620 UNITS MARKET SIZE (2021) 15,550 UNITS CAGR 10.05% MARKET SIZE - INVESTMENT (2027) $50 MILLION BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, End-user, Rack size, Country COUNTRIES COVERED Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Other Latin American Countries

High Investments in Modular Data Center Solutions

Modular data centers are gaining traction in the market. With their overall flexibility in design and construction, Modular designs for data centers offer construction based on demand and stepwise implementation of the construction processes. Modular data centers also support flexible resource supply and management of the data center.

Kio Networks, a data center operator in Mexico, uses containerized data centers and offers managed hosting, SAP, and disaster recovery services to its clients. Scala Data Centers is developing strategies to deploy more edge data centers as part of its portfolio expansion strategy. The modular infrastructures are energy-efficient and designed to support high rack density. Racks are also being configured to support around 20 kW of heat density.

Prominent Data Center Rack Vendors

Segmentation by Product

Enclosures & Cabinets

Accessories

Segmentation by End User

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Rack Size

Below 42U

42U

45U-47U

48U

Others





Segmentation by Country

Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Chile Other Latin American Countries



Innovation & Customization Creating Competitive Edge in the Latin America Data Center Rack Market

Rack-scale infrastructure, which tightly integrates HPC infrastructures such as servers, storage devices, networking devices, PDUs, power, and cooling infrastructure into a single or up to 10-rack area, may execute the whole data center operations in a smaller space. Rack-scale infrastructure is predicted to become more prevalent in both traditional and edge data centers.

The data center rack market in Latin America is moving towards the adoption of customized rack infrastructure solutions, thereby reducing the standard rack adoption. Also, initiatives such as OCP are prompting mega and hyperscale enterprise data center operators to adopt open designs for racks. Colocation providers are increasingly designing their facilities using open rack systems. This could intensify market competition in the coming years but will have a reduced impact since many market vendors are also offering open rack designs and customized rack solutions per the client's needs.

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

