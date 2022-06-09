U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

Latin America Data Center Rack Market to Reach Investment of $50 Million by 2027. The Market to Witness Sales of 27,620 Rack Units - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·3 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Latin America data center rack market size is expected to reach $50 million by 2027.

Chicago, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton latest research report, the Latin America data center rack market witnessed sales of 15,550 rack units in 2021 and will see 27,620 rack unit sales in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10%. Colocation and telecommunications service providers, along with hyperscale cloud data center developers, are the main contributors to the revenue in Latin America data center rack market. Cloud computing will play an important role for colocation providers, adding connectivity to cloud platforms offered by cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and IBM.

Latin America Data Center Rack Market Report Scope

REPORT SCOPE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (2027)

27,620 UNITS

MARKET SIZE (2021)

15,550 UNITS

CAGR

10.05%

 

MARKET SIZE - INVESTMENT (2027)

$50 MILLION

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product, End-user, Rack size, Country

COUNTRIES COVERED

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Other Latin American Countries

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

High Investments in Modular Data Center Solutions

Modular data centers are gaining traction in the market. With their overall flexibility in design and construction, Modular designs for data centers offer construction based on demand and stepwise implementation of the construction processes. Modular data centers also support flexible resource supply and management of the data center.

Kio Networks, a data center operator in Mexico, uses containerized data centers and offers managed hosting, SAP, and disaster recovery services to its clients. Scala Data Centers is developing strategies to deploy more edge data centers as part of its portfolio expansion strategy. The modular infrastructures are energy-efficient and designed to support high rack density. Racks are also being configured to support around 20 kW of heat density.

Prominent Data Center Rack Vendors

  • Austin Hughes Electronics

    • Business Overview

    • Product Offerings

  • Belden

  • Chatsworth Products (CPI)

  • Cisco Systems

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Inspur

  • Oracle

  • Panduit

  • Schneider Electric

  • Schroff (NVENT)

  • com

  • Vertiv

Segmentation by Product

  • Enclosures & Cabinets

  • Accessories

Segmentation by End User

  • Colocation Data Centers

  • Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Rack Size

  • Below 42U

  • 42U

  • 45U-47U

  • 48U

  • Others

Segmentation by Country

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Colombia

    • Chile

    • Other Latin American Countries

Innovation & Customization Creating Competitive Edge in the Latin America Data Center Rack Market

Rack-scale infrastructure, which tightly integrates HPC infrastructures such as servers, storage devices, networking devices, PDUs, power, and cooling infrastructure into a single or up to 10-rack area, may execute the whole data center operations in a smaller space. Rack-scale infrastructure is predicted to become more prevalent in both traditional and edge data centers.

The data center rack market in Latin America is moving towards the adoption of customized rack infrastructure solutions, thereby reducing the standard rack adoption. Also, initiatives such as OCP are prompting mega and hyperscale enterprise data center operators to adopt open designs for racks. Colocation providers are increasingly designing their facilities using open rack systems. This could intensify market competition in the coming years but will have a reduced impact since many market vendors are also offering open rack designs and customized rack solutions per the client's needs.

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707


