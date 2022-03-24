U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Latin America Embedded Lending Market and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2029: Strategic Collaboration will be Key for Embedded Lending in Latin America

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Latin America's Embedded Lending industry is expected to grow by 53.1% on annual basis to reach US$1,716.0 million in 2022.

The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded lending revenues in the region will increase from US$1,716.0 million in 2022 to reach US$7,106.3 million by 2029.

The strategic collaboration will be key for embedded lending in Latin America

In Latin America, embedded lending is in its nascent stages of development; however, it promises to transform the financial industry by accelerating collaboration between banks, FinTech, and big tech firms. The trend of embedded lending along with other services is growing in the region and is expected to see an industry push for strategic alliances over the next four to eight quarters.

Notably, the emergence of embedded lending has already brought cross-sector collaboration in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Now, Latin America is poised to follow suit and give rise to a banking system that is available anywhere and at any time. The goal of delivering products and services with a strong user experience and minimal friction is expected to lead to more and more cross-sector strategic alliances in Latin America over the next few quarters.

In several cross-sector strategic collaborations will be fruitful for the growth of the embedded lending industry. For instance, banks have a wealth of financial products; however, they still struggle with their technologies and interfaces. On the other hand, FinTech and non-financial technology companies are quite creative when it comes to customer engagement; however, they often face challenges in delivering financial services. For all these reasons, the publisher expects strategic collaborations to remain key for the embedded lending market growth in Latin America.

Embedded lending to revolutionize the trade finance market in Latin America

The broken financing system in Latin America makes it nearly impossible for small exporters to compete with large exporters. Notably, banks often make small and medium enterprises wait for nearly three months before rejecting 50% of the trade finance applications. This is where embedded lending providers are coming to the forefront to support small and medium-sized exporters in Latin America.

  • Marco is one of the tech-enabled platforms built for small and medium-sized exporters in the United States and Latin America. Notably, the embedded lending model used by Marco allows it to scale and support and SMEs in Latin America by giving large logistics providers the ability to finance exports on their own, underwritten by Marco.

  • The firm aims to revolutionize the massive outdated trade finance market in Latin America and to help thousands of SMEs exporters to grow their businesses. Notably, the firm is addressing the US$350 billion financing gap in Latin America by developing its own proprietary and innovative risk model, which processes data in real-time for assessing risk and mitigating capital loss.

Since its launch in 2020, the firm has funded invoices in more than 20 countries. The publisher expects the firm to raise capital rounds over the next four to eight quarters to further scale its operations in Latin America and other regions globally.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

  • Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Region and countries included in this report are:

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Colombia

  • Mexico

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Embedded Lending Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer

2 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

3 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
3.1 Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
3.2 B2B Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
3.3 B2C Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors
4.1 Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors
4.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
4.3 IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
4.4 Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
4.5 Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
4.6 Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
4.7 Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5 Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors
5.1 Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors
5.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
5.3 Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
5.4 Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
5.5 Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
5.6 Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzqt17

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-embedded-lending-market-and-investment-opportunities-report-2022-2029-strategic-collaboration-will-be-key-for-embedded-lending-in-latin-america-301509847.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

