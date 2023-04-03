Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market 2023-2030: Growing Pay-As-You-Go Subscription Models Fuels Adoption
DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As per the publisher's report, the Latin America everything as a service (XaaS) market is estimated to progress with a compound annual growth rate of 19.08% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America are evaluated in the region's market.
Cloud usage is soaring at a rapid pace in Mexico, with approximately 84% of businesses employing a cloud-based service. Several industrial sectors have shifted to the cloud platform in recent years to streamline operations. As per estimates, a significant number of enterprises are examining the use of AI and ML. Further, several companies like Microsoft have announced investment plans to accelerate digital transformation in the country. Therefore, these developments accelerate the XaaS market's expansion.
Similarly, multiple companies have increased investment in AI, could, and blockchain solutions to accelerate their business growth in Argentina. For instance, IBM invested around $15 million in the country's startups and institutes to surge technological transformation. Google also plans to launch its engineering centers in Argentina to keep pace with its cloud rollouts. Such strategic steps are expected to create demand for data-driven technologies, thereby fueling everything as a service market's development.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The firms listed in the everything as a service (XaaS) market comprises Amazon.Com Inc, VMware Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, SAP SE, and Salesforce Inc.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Systems
Decreasing Operational Costs and Quicker Deployment
Growing Pay-As-You-Go Subscription Models
Rising Investments by Governments and Companies in Internet Technologies
Market Challenges
Vendor Lock-In Concerns in Cloud
Issues Related to Privacy and Data Confidentiality
Market Opportunities
Application of Cloud in Healthcare
Emergence of IoT as a Service and Artificial Intelligence as a Service
Integration of Iot-Based Systems to Smart Everything as a Service (Xaas)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Type
3.1. Platform as a Service (Paas)
3.2. Software as a Service (Saas)
3.3. Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas)
3.4. Analytics as a Service (Aaas)
3.5. Device as a Service (Daas)
3.6. Unified Communications as a Service (Ucaas)
3.7. Other Types
4. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Organization Size
4.1. Large Enterprises
4.2. Small and Medium Enterprises
5. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Business Type
5.1. Business-To-Business (B2B)
5.2. Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
6. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Vertical
6.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
6.2. Manufacturing
6.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences
6.4. It & Telecommunication
6.5. Consumer Goods & Retail
6.6. Government & Public Sector
6.7. Other Verticals
7. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Country Outlook
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Research Methodology & Scope
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Amazon.Com Inc
Cisco Systems Inc
Microsoft Corporation
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Sap Se
Salesforce Inc
Adobe Systems
Vmware Inc
Oracle Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services
