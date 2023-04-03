U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market 2023-2030: Growing Pay-As-You-Go Subscription Models Fuels Adoption

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


As per the publisher's report, the Latin America everything as a service (XaaS) market is estimated to progress with a compound annual growth rate of 19.08% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America are evaluated in the region's market.

Cloud usage is soaring at a rapid pace in Mexico, with approximately 84% of businesses employing a cloud-based service. Several industrial sectors have shifted to the cloud platform in recent years to streamline operations. As per estimates, a significant number of enterprises are examining the use of AI and ML. Further, several companies like Microsoft have announced investment plans to accelerate digital transformation in the country. Therefore, these developments accelerate the XaaS market's expansion.

Similarly, multiple companies have increased investment in AI, could, and blockchain solutions to accelerate their business growth in Argentina. For instance, IBM invested around $15 million in the country's startups and institutes to surge technological transformation. Google also plans to launch its engineering centers in Argentina to keep pace with its cloud rollouts. Such strategic steps are expected to create demand for data-driven technologies, thereby fueling everything as a service market's development.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The firms listed in the everything as a service (XaaS) market comprises Amazon.Com Inc, VMware Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, SAP SE, and Salesforce Inc.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Systems

  • Decreasing Operational Costs and Quicker Deployment

  • Growing Pay-As-You-Go Subscription Models

  • Rising Investments by Governments and Companies in Internet Technologies

Market Challenges

  • Vendor Lock-In Concerns in Cloud

  • Issues Related to Privacy and Data Confidentiality

Market Opportunities

  • Application of Cloud in Healthcare

  • Emergence of IoT as a Service and Artificial Intelligence as a Service

  • Integration of Iot-Based Systems to Smart Everything as a Service (Xaas)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Type
3.1. Platform as a Service (Paas)
3.2. Software as a Service (Saas)
3.3. Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas)
3.4. Analytics as a Service (Aaas)
3.5. Device as a Service (Daas)
3.6. Unified Communications as a Service (Ucaas)
3.7. Other Types

4. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Organization Size
4.1. Large Enterprises
4.2. Small and Medium Enterprises

5. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Business Type
5.1. Business-To-Business (B2B)
5.2. Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

6. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Vertical
6.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
6.2. Manufacturing
6.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences
6.4. It & Telecommunication
6.5. Consumer Goods & Retail
6.6. Government & Public Sector
6.7. Other Verticals

7. Latin America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Country Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Research Methodology & Scope

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amazon.Com Inc

  • Cisco Systems Inc

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

  • Sap Se

  • Salesforce Inc

  • Adobe Systems

  • Vmware Inc

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Tata Consultancy Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c51tme

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-everything-as-a-service-xaas-market-2023-2030-growing-pay-as-you-go-subscription-models-fuels-adoption-301788153.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

