Latin America Light Vehicle Market Report 2022: Increased SUV Interest in LATAM for Light Vehicles & Increase of Electrified Offers for Light Vehicles
In 2020, there was a 26.8% drop in total LATAM passenger vehicle sales, equivalent to a reduction of 1.5 million units.
The Brazilian market was responsible for the largest drop in units, reaching 710,000 units less than 2019, followed by Mexico's 368,000 unit drop. The automakers had different strategies for this period, from closing plants to developing digital solutions to increase sales.
In this research service, the report analyzes the PV market outlook for 2021. The market is expected to grow 16.3%, reaching more than 4.9 million units. Estimates show that Ecuador will be the strongest at a projected growth of 47.1%.
It will be followed by Chile's 46.4% and Uruguay's 36.8% increase in sales. In 2021, the largest markets in the region should be Brazil, with 11.4% growth, and Mexico, with 12.8% growth.
One of the trends analyzed in this study is the rising penetration of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM markets.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market? What is the forecast for 2021?
What are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market? Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the LATAM PV market?
What is the status of electro-mobility and mobility services markets in LATAM?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Light Vehicles
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
2020 Key Highlights
Challenges Facing the LATAM Automotive Industry due to COVID-19
2020 Light Vehicles, Actuals versus Forecast
Top Predictions for 2021
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
4. Key Snapshots, Light Vehicles
Light Vehicles, Snapshot of the Decade
PV by Country, Regional Snapshot
Light Vehicles by Country, Comparative Analysis
Light Vehicles, Quarterly Snapshot
Light Vehicles by Segment, Penetration Rate
5. Regional Spotlight
Argentina, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Argentina, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Brazil, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Brazil, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Chile, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Chile, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Colombia, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Colombia, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Ecuador, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Ecuador, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Mexico, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Mexico, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Paraguay, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Paraguay, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Peru, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Peru, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Puerto Rico, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Puerto Rico, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
Uruguay, Quarterly Sales Analysis
Uruguay, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
6. Key Trends Impacting LATAM Light Vehicles
Key LATAM Transformative Factors for 2020
Trend 1 - Rising Penetration of Chinese OEMs in LATAM
Trend 2 - Regional Trade Treaties on the Agenda
Trend 3 - Changing Mobility Patterns
Trend 4 - EV Market Takes Off
Trend 5 - Safety & ADAS Features on the Rise
Trend 6 - Connectivity Services
Trend 7 - Powertrain Diversification
Trend 8 - Rise of Corporate Mobility Solutions
7. New Regional Trade Treaties Outlook, LATAM Light Vehicles
USMCA Outlook
Pacific Alliance Outlook
MERCOSUR Outlook
Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement
8. New Mobility Outlook, LATAM Light Vehicles
Ride-on-demand Services in Latin America
Carsharing in Latin America
Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America
Bikesharing in Latin America
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of Partnerships with Companies in the EV Ecosystem for Light Vehicles
Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased SUV Interest in LATAM for Light Vehicles
Growth Opportunity 3 - Increase of Electrified Offers for Light Vehicles
10. Key Conclusions
Key Conclusions and 2021 Outlook
11. Appendix
