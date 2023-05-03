Latin America MNO Directory 2023 - 2024: 133+ Operators from over 39 Countries

Company Logo

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America MNO Directory 2023-2024" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout Latin America.

The latest 'Latin America MNO Directory' features over 133+ operators from over 39 countries.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within operator businesses.

The 2023 special edition offers a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts as compared to the older edition. Over the past 14 years, these Directories have paved the way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

Latin America MNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators' obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across Latin America:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers/ Growth Trend, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

Online presence - website/ URL

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition:

Whole Latin America covered: 133+ Operators from over 39 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, Latin American Laws compliant

1100+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the Latin American telecom market to corporates.

1-Update free of cost (subject to availability)

