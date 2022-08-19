U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Latin America MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Directory 2022: 480+ CXO/Management/Decision-making Contacts

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America MVNO Directory 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The directory is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted & dependable go-to resource for gaining backdoor access to influential decision-makers holding key positions within MVNO businesses all over Latin America.

Over the last 15 years since its launch, this flagship product has successfully helped hundreds of telecom businesses establish relationships with MVNOs. Businesses use the MVNO directory for a variety of purposes; business development, sales & marketing, B2B networking, event invitations, and largely as a critical addition to (their) resource library to ascertain speedy access to the whole MVNO industry at their fingertips, for example.

Latin America MVNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile virtual operators' obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across Latin America:

  • Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, About

  • Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

  • Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers, Network Penetration, MVNO Type, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

  • Online presence - website/URL

  • CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

  • Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2022-2023 edition:

  • Latin America coverage includes: 96+ Operators from over 8 countries

  • 100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, Latin American Laws compliant

  • 480+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

  • Available in PDF & Excel: New user-friendly PDF & XLS designs

  • First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the Latin American telecom market to corporates.

Audience

Those looking to do business with MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrjwry

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


