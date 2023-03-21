U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

Latin America Pay TV Market Analysis Report 2023: Pay Satellite TV will Lose Nearly 4 Million Subscribers Between 2022 and 2028 as IPTV Gains 3.6 Million Subscribers

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Pay TV Subs by Top Countries (000)

Pay TV Subs by Top Countries (000)
Pay TV Subs by Top Countries (000)

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Pay TV Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a shift away from satellite TV to IPTV, which also provides broadband access.

Brazil's decline has bottomed out. Its pay TV total will remain at 12.5 million - or less than a fifth of TV households. Mexico has more pay TV subscribers than Brazil despite having many fewer TV households. Mexico has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016 (21 million) but will settle at 17-18 million.

Pay satellite TV will lose nearly 4 million subscribers between 2022 and 2028. There will be 11.5 million paying IPTV homes by 2028 - up from 7.9 million in 2022.

This 102-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 56-page PDF document.

  • Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 19 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

  • Altice/Tricom

  • Cable & Wireless

  • Cabletica

  • Cablevision

  • CANTV

  • Claro

  • CNT

  • DirecTV

  • Dish

  • Entel

  • ETB

  • Flow

  • Intercable

  • Liberty

  • Megacable

  • Movistar

  • Sky

  • Supercanal

  • Telecable

  • Telefonica

  • Telefonica/Vivo

  • Televisa cable

  • Telsur

  • Tigo

  • TotalPlay

  • TV Cable

  • UNE

  • VTR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wls2as

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


