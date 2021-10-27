U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Latin America Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021-2025 - Online Gaming and Entertainment Segments Driving the Growth of the Prepaid Card Industry

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In recent years, the adoption of prepaid cards has surged significantly in Latin America.

The growing adoption of the prepaid card is primarily attributed to the innovative FinTech firms that are offering digital payment solutions to the unbanked population in the region, which is one of the largest globally. For instance, only three out of 10 internet users in Mexico have access to digital financial services.

Along with the higher percentage of the unbanked population, the growing e-commerce industry and the global pandemic-induced restrictions have also resulted in the rising usage of prepaid cards in Latin America. With this growing adoption of prepaid cards, FinTech firms in the region are expanding their presence across the region to expand their market share.

For instance, Argentina-based FinTech firm, Uala provides consumers with prepaid cards managed to issue 100,000 debit cards within five months of its launch in Mexico in 2021.

The Central Bank of Brazil is allowing cross-border purchases using prepaid payment accounts:

In September 2020, the Central Bank of Brazil introduced the use of prepaid payment instruments in Brazilian reais to complete the purchase of foreign goods and services through e-wallets. According to the Bank, the introduction of new regulation will enable conversion to the foreign exchange amounts in reais immediately, therefore, allowing consumers to quickly know the cost of their intended purchase.

Online gaming and entertainment segments driving the growth of the prepaid card industry in Latin America:

Social distancing norms and home isolation needs made consumers spend more time on indoor entertainments activities such as gaming and streaming and changed their ways of giving and using prepaid cards. With people spending more time playing games, the global pandemic resulted in the growing usage of gaming prepaid and gift cards in Latin America over the last four to eight quarters.

Reasons to buy:

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid cards in countries.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Scope:

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

