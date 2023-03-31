Latin America Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests Market Report 2022-2023 & 2027 Featuring Key Players - Abbott, Danaher, Becton Dickinson, Biomerieux, Roche, & Siemens
This market report focuses on the market for reagents and instruments in the most important countries of the region.
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela are singled out for a deeper level of analysis; the countries of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay were also considered to provide a complete overview of the region.
Combined, these countries represent a population of 646 million; a large potential IVD market audience. Brazil and Mexico represent the two largest countries in terms of population, accounting for more than half of LATAM total population.
For this reason, these two countries have been the focus of many IVD suppliers in recent years. However, as economic conditions strengthen in other countries and demand increases for quality health services, there are additional opportunities in countries such as Chile, Colombia, and Peru.
Segments Analyzed: Reagents, Consumables, Calibrators, and Controls of the Following Subsegments:
Clinical Chemistry: substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non POC), HBA1c (non POC).
Critical Care: blood gas and electrolytes, including rapid tests.
Urinalysis: manual, semi-automated and automated. Include urine strips, urine sediment reagents and disposables in automated systems.
Microbiology Immunoassays: HIV, Hepatitis, ToRCH, COVID-19, Influenza, Syphilis, and other infectious diseases agents. Excludes tests processed in blood banks.
Immunoassay (non-microbiology): hormones, tumor markers, bone markers, oncology markers, autoimmunity, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT. Also includes non-POC drugs of abuse testing and therapeutic drug monitoring.
Cardiac Markers: non POC cardiac markers (Troponine, BNP, CK-MB, Homocystein, Myoglobin).
Blood Banking: immunotyping and infectious diseases screening.
Microbiology: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma.
Molecular Microbiology: HIV, Hepatitis, STDs (CT, NG, HPV), MRSA, MTB, Sepsis, EBV, CMV, Respiratory Panel, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases agents. Also includes multiplex NAT.
POC: all POC tests for allergy, autoimmune, cardiology, coagulation, fecal occult blood, fertility, HbA1c, lipid, pregnancy, toxicology, TSH. Excludes POC glucose testing and infectious disease testing.
POC Infectious Disease Testing: COVID-19, HIV, influenza, STDs, streptococci, and other. Includes home collected test kits.
POC Glucose Testing: diabetes glucose monitoring strips.
Primary Staining Histology: PAP, HE and other primary stains.
Advanced Staining Histology: IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.
Hematology: manual, semi-automated and automated (CBC and 5 Diff).
Coagulation: PT, APTT, coagulation factors, Fibrinogen, FDP, Lupus Anticoagulant and other analytes from the thrombosis and hemostasis pathway.
Flow Cytometry: manual, semi-automated and automated flow cytometry for CD4/CD8 (AIDS), leukemia, lymphoma, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders. Includes follow-up to abnormal cell count testing.
Other Molecular: hemato-oncology, hereditary diseases, hemostasis and hematology diseases, transplant and other molecular testing not defined elsewhere. Excludes coagulation factors.
Latin America IVD Market Summary
Demographic Overview
Brief Economic Overview
Gdp in the Latin American Region
Health Expenditure in Latin America
The IVD Market in Latin America
IVD Market Participation in Latin America
Abbott
Danaher
Becton Dickinson
Biomerieux
Roche
Siemens
Conclusions, Recommendations and Market Attractiveness
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Overview
Size of the Market and Growth
Latin American IVD Market by Country
Growth of IVD Market in Latin America by Country, CAGR 2022 to 2027
IVD Company Market Share in Latin America
Segments Definition
Research Methodology
Chapter 2: Argentina
Overview and Demographics
Economy and Health Funding
History of the Healthcare System of Argentina
Health Expenditures as Percentage of Gdp
Covid-19 Testing Market in Argentina
IVD Market Analysis - Argentina
Total Market Size
IVD Market in Argentina by Segment
Clinical Chemistry Market in Argentina
Forecast, 2022-2027 ($Us Thousands)
General Chemistry Market in Argentina
Critical Care- Rapid Market in Argentina
Urinalysis Market in Argentina
Immunoassay Market in Argentina
Microbiology Immunoassay Market in Argentina
Cardiac Markers (Non-Poc) Market in Argentina
Non-Microbiology Immunoassay Market in Argentina
Blood Banking Market in Argentina
Microbiology Market in Argentina
Id/Ast Market in Argentina
Molecular Microbiology and Nucleic Acid Test Market in Argentina
Poc Market in Argentina
Poc Glucose Testing Market in Argentina
Histology Market in Argentina
Hematology Market in Argentina
Coagulation Market in Argentina
Flow Cytometry Market in Argentina
Non-Infectious Disease Molecular Market in Argentina
Market Participants
Abbott Diagnostics
Becton Dickinson Argentina
Bioars Sa
Biodiagnostico Sa
Biomerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Gematec Srl
Grifols Argentina Sa
Lifescan Argentina
Rochem Biocare Argentina S.A.
Productos Roche Sa
Siemens Healthcare S.A. Argentina
Wiener Lab
Wm Argentina
Market Share
Chapter 3: Brazil
Market Participants
Abbott Laboratorios Do Brazil Ltda.
Becton Dickinson
Biomerieux Brazil Sa
Bio-Rad Laboratorios Brasil Ltda
Danaher - Beckman Coulter
Diasorin Ltda.
Horiba Abx
Quidelortho
Lifescan Brazil
Qiagen
Roche
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Sa
Sysmex Do Brasil Industria E Comercio Ltda.
Wama Diagnostica
Wiener Laboratories Saic/Labinbraz
Market Share
Chapter 4: Chile
Market Participants
Abbott Diagnostics
Bd Chile
Biomerieux Chile Sa
Galenica
Grifols Chile S.A.
Grupobios Chile
Lifescan Chile
Roche
Siemens Healthcare Medical Equipment Spa
Tecnigen S.A.
Market Share
Chapter 5: Colombia
Market Participants
Abbott De Colombia Sa
Annar Diagnostica Import Sas
Becton Dickinson De Colombia Ltda
Biomerieux Colombia Sas
Biolore Ltda
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Labcare De Colombia Ltda
Laboratorio Dai De Colombia
Quimiolab Sas
Roche Diagnostics
Rochem Biocare
Siemens Sa
Werfen Colombia
Market Share
Chapter 6: Mexico
Market Participants
Abbott Diagnostics
Becton Dickinson
Biomerieux
Bio-Rad Sa
Danaher
Diasorin S.P.A.
Lifescan
Roche
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics S. De Rl De Cv
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market Share
Chapter 7: Peru
Market Participants
Abbott Laboratories Sa
Albis Sa
Beckman Coulter Peru - Danaher
Becton Dickinson Del Uruguay Sa Peru Branch
Belomed Srl
Jampar Multiplest Internacional
Labin Peru
Roche Diagnostics
Rochem Biocare
Siemens Healthcare Sac
Market Share
Chapter 8: Venezuela
Market Participants
Abbott Laboratories, Ca
Productos Roche Sa - Roche Diagnostica
Danaher
Loginca
Siemens
Market Share
