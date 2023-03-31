Latin America Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests Market Report 2022-2023 & 2027 Featuring Key Players - Abbott, Danaher, Becton Dickinson, Biomerieux, Roche, & Siemens

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests in Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and Other Nations)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report focuses on the market for reagents and instruments in the most important countries of the region.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela are singled out for a deeper level of analysis; the countries of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay were also considered to provide a complete overview of the region.

Combined, these countries represent a population of 646 million; a large potential IVD market audience. Brazil and Mexico represent the two largest countries in terms of population, accounting for more than half of LATAM total population.

For this reason, these two countries have been the focus of many IVD suppliers in recent years. However, as economic conditions strengthen in other countries and demand increases for quality health services, there are additional opportunities in countries such as Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

Segments Analyzed: Reagents, Consumables, Calibrators, and Controls of the Following Subsegments:

Clinical Chemistry: substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non POC), HBA1c (non POC).

Critical Care: blood gas and electrolytes, including rapid tests.

Urinalysis: manual, semi-automated and automated. Include urine strips, urine sediment reagents and disposables in automated systems.

Microbiology Immunoassays: HIV, Hepatitis, ToRCH, COVID-19, Influenza, Syphilis, and other infectious diseases agents. Excludes tests processed in blood banks.

Immunoassay (non-microbiology): hormones, tumor markers, bone markers, oncology markers, autoimmunity, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT. Also includes non-POC drugs of abuse testing and therapeutic drug monitoring.

Cardiac Markers: non POC cardiac markers (Troponine, BNP, CK-MB, Homocystein, Myoglobin).

Blood Banking: immunotyping and infectious diseases screening.

Microbiology: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma.

Molecular Microbiology: HIV, Hepatitis, STDs (CT, NG, HPV), MRSA, MTB, Sepsis, EBV, CMV, Respiratory Panel, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases agents. Also includes multiplex NAT.

POC: all POC tests for allergy, autoimmune, cardiology, coagulation, fecal occult blood, fertility, HbA1c, lipid, pregnancy, toxicology, TSH. Excludes POC glucose testing and infectious disease testing.

POC Infectious Disease Testing: COVID-19, HIV, influenza, STDs, streptococci, and other. Includes home collected test kits.

POC Glucose Testing: diabetes glucose monitoring strips.

Primary Staining Histology: PAP, HE and other primary stains.

Advanced Staining Histology: IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.

Hematology: manual, semi-automated and automated (CBC and 5 Diff).

Coagulation: PT, APTT, coagulation factors, Fibrinogen, FDP, Lupus Anticoagulant and other analytes from the thrombosis and hemostasis pathway.

Flow Cytometry: manual, semi-automated and automated flow cytometry for CD4/CD8 (AIDS), leukemia, lymphoma, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders. Includes follow-up to abnormal cell count testing.

Other Molecular: hemato-oncology, hereditary diseases, hemostasis and hematology diseases, transplant and other molecular testing not defined elsewhere. Excludes coagulation factors.

Latin America IVD Market Summary

Demographic Overview

Brief Economic Overview

Gdp in the Latin American Region

Health Expenditure in Latin America

The IVD Market in Latin America

IVD Market Participation in Latin America

Abbott

Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biomerieux

Roche

Siemens

Conclusions, Recommendations and Market Attractiveness

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Size of the Market and Growth

Latin American IVD Market by Country

Growth of IVD Market in Latin America by Country, CAGR 2022 to 2027

IVD Company Market Share in Latin America

Segments Definition

Research Methodology

Chapter 2: Argentina

Overview and Demographics

Economy and Health Funding

History of the Healthcare System of Argentina

Health Expenditures as Percentage of Gdp

Covid-19 Testing Market in Argentina

IVD Market Analysis - Argentina

Total Market Size

IVD Market in Argentina by Segment

Clinical Chemistry Market in Argentina

Forecast, 2022-2027 ($Us Thousands)

General Chemistry Market in Argentina

Critical Care- Rapid Market in Argentina

Urinalysis Market in Argentina

Immunoassay Market in Argentina

Microbiology Immunoassay Market in Argentina

Cardiac Markers (Non-Poc) Market in Argentina

Non-Microbiology Immunoassay Market in Argentina

Blood Banking Market in Argentina

Microbiology Market in Argentina

Id/Ast Market in Argentina

Molecular Microbiology and Nucleic Acid Test Market in Argentina

Poc Market in Argentina

Poc Glucose Testing Market in Argentina

Histology Market in Argentina

Hematology Market in Argentina

Coagulation Market in Argentina

Flow Cytometry Market in Argentina

Non-Infectious Disease Molecular Market in Argentina

Market Participants

Abbott Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson Argentina

Bioars Sa

Biodiagnostico Sa

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Gematec Srl

Grifols Argentina Sa

Lifescan Argentina

Rochem Biocare Argentina S.A.

Productos Roche Sa

Siemens Healthcare S.A. Argentina

Wiener Lab

Wm Argentina

Market Share

Chapter 3: Brazil

Market Participants

Abbott Laboratorios Do Brazil Ltda.

Becton Dickinson

Biomerieux Brazil Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratorios Brasil Ltda

Danaher - Beckman Coulter

Diasorin Ltda.

Horiba Abx

Quidelortho

Lifescan Brazil

Qiagen

Roche

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Sa

Sysmex Do Brasil Industria E Comercio Ltda.

Wama Diagnostica

Wiener Laboratories Saic/Labinbraz

Market Share

Chapter 4: Chile

Market Participants

Abbott Diagnostics

Bd Chile

Biomerieux Chile Sa

Galenica

Grifols Chile S.A.

Grupobios Chile

Lifescan Chile

Roche

Siemens Healthcare Medical Equipment Spa

Tecnigen S.A.

Market Share

Chapter 5: Colombia

Market Participants

Abbott De Colombia Sa

Annar Diagnostica Import Sas

Becton Dickinson De Colombia Ltda

Biomerieux Colombia Sas

Biolore Ltda

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Labcare De Colombia Ltda

Laboratorio Dai De Colombia

Quimiolab Sas

Roche Diagnostics

Rochem Biocare

Siemens Sa

Werfen Colombia

Market Share

Chapter 6: Mexico

Market Participants

Abbott Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Sa

Danaher

Diasorin S.P.A.

Lifescan

Roche

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics S. De Rl De Cv

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Share

Chapter 7: Peru

Market Participants

Abbott Laboratories Sa

Albis Sa

Beckman Coulter Peru - Danaher

Becton Dickinson Del Uruguay Sa Peru Branch

Belomed Srl

Jampar Multiplest Internacional

Labin Peru

Roche Diagnostics

Rochem Biocare

Siemens Healthcare Sac

Market Share

Chapter 8: Venezuela

Market Participants

Abbott Laboratories, Ca

Productos Roche Sa - Roche Diagnostica

Danaher

Loginca

Siemens

Market Share

