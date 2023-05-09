Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Growth Opportunities: Aging Car Parc and Shortage of New Cars and Auto Parts Drive Future Growth Potential
This research service examines the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the automotive aftermarket in Latin America by evaluating its performance and identifying the various trends that have an impact on the demand for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance. The study takes a detailed look at the automotive aftermarket in five Latin American countries, namely, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, and analyzes unit shipment and revenue for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.
Latin America is going through a challenging period. Economic difficulties, like high inflation rates and dollar valorization, have been affecting consumer behavior. Moreover, the automotive aftermarket is having to combat the shortage of auto parts, which is affecting production rates. Latin America also has an aging fleet parc, which is expected to drive the need for maintenance and repair services, particularly from the aftermarket.
This research service provides a comprehensive outlook on the automotive aftermarket in Latin America and offers meaningful insights for stakeholders wishing to explore this growing and competitive space. The study also contains company profiles of original equipment suppliers and suppliers from the independent aftermarket. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Aftermarket Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Scope of Analysis
Methodology for Revenue Forecasting
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Regional Segmentation
Key Competitors
Aftermarket Characteristics
Aftermarket Snapshot
Automotive Snapshot
Key Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels Structure
Distribution Channels Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
New Vehicle Sales Forecast
New xEV Sales Forecast
Revenue and VIO Forecast
VIO Forecast
Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast
Automotive Aftermarket Revenue by Parts Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
3. Market Outlook
Key Market Trends
Effect of Legislation on the Aftermarket
VIO by Brand
Average Vehicle Age by Country
Types of Service Channels
Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Snapshot
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country - Argentina
Key Growth Metrics
Argentinian Aftermarket
VIO
VIO by Type and Brand
Revenue Forecast
Revenue by Parts Type
Distribution Channels Discussion
Growth Opportunities in Argentina
5. Brazil
Key Growth Metrics
Brazilian Aftermarket
VIO
VIO by Type and Brand
Revenue Forecast
Revenue by Parts Type
Distribution Channels Discussion
Growth Opportunities in Brazil
6. Chile
Key Growth Metrics
Chilean Aftermarket
VIO
VIO by Type and Brand
Revenue Forecast
Revenue by Parts Type
Distribution Channels Discussion
Growth Opportunities in Chile
7. Colombia
Key Growth Metrics
Colombian Aftermarket
VIO
VIO by Type and Brand
Revenue Forecast
Revenue by Parts Type
Distribution Channels Discussion
Growth Opportunities in Colombia
8. Mexico
Key Growth Metrics
Mexican Aftermarket
VIO
VIO by Type and Brand
Revenue Forecast
Revenue by Parts Type
Distribution Channels Discussion
Growth Opportunities in Mexico
9. Competitor Landscape Mapping and Analysis
Competitors to Watch in the Latin American Aftermarket
Key Franchise and Marketing Systems by OEMs
Key Franchise and Marketing Systems by OESs
Key Latin American Warehouse Distributors - Etman
Key Latin American Warehouse Distributors - Rede Ancora
Key Parts e-Retailers and Marketplaces in the Latin American Aftermarket - Mercado Libre
Key Parts e-Retailers and Marketplaces in the Latin American Aftermarket - iMotriz
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Special Services for EVs
Growth Opportunity 2 - eCommerce and Online Marketplace
Growth Opportunity 3 - Auto Parts Standardization
Growth Opportunity 4 - Qualified Personnel
11. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why Now?
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Etman
iMotriz
Mercado Libre
Rede Ancora
