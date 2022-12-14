U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,022.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,151.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,834.75
    -5.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,834.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    +0.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    -2.30 (-9.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2387
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0670
    -0.3920 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,815.55
    +399.76 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.45
    +14.40 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.72
    -29.17 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Latin American Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) Services Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential of Network Service Providers is Supported by Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Dedicated Internet Access Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the DIA market in Latin America, including revenue forecasts, drivers and restraints, and profiles of key competitors.

Enterprise dedicated Internet access (DIA) services have successfully penetrated the Latin American market over the last decade and are now in a mature phase of the product life cycle.

Several factors affect the adoption of DIA services in the region, including the increasing use of bandwidth-intensive collaboration tools, demand for cloud and data center connectivity, the rising importance and adoption of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and the shift to remote working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Latin America, where ultrahigh-speed broadband services are less prevalent than in other regions, operators are accelerating their network infrastructure investments to keep up with the data traffic rise. In addition, national governments have developed national broadband plans and allocated funds for infrastructure deployment in underserved areas, driving digitalization strategies for local businesses and increasing DIA usage.

The prevalence of SD-WAN contributed to DIA growth, as enterprises switched from more costly multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks to the Internet for many applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DIA Services Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Key Definitions

  • Main Definitions

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

4 Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Environment

  • Cirion Technologies DIA Services Overview

  • Vivo DIA Services Overview

  • Claro/Embratel DIA Services Overview

  • TIGO DIA Services Overview

  • ETB Colombia DIA Services Overview

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Adaptable, Flexible, and High-bandwidth Connectivity

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Developing and/or Strengthening Telcos' Managed Services Portfolio

Companies Mentioned

  • Cirion Technologies

  • Vivo

  • Claro/Embratel

  • TIGO

  • ETB Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyi2ms


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could

  • Exclusive-Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, G

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Crypto firm Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals. On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. Binance also temporarily halted withdrawals of the major USDC stablecoin, citing a so-called "token swap".

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts predict that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Now Is Not the Time to Take Rivian for a Ride

    Rivian Automotive was in the news Monday as their electric vehicle plans are being trimmed. We looked at the charts of RIVN on October 10 and noted that "... the charts are pointed down. Continue to avoid the long side of RIVN.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • HF Sinclair Pulls Back to a Key Moving Average, So Now What?

    That's hard to say, as the charts indicate it is touch and go for the direction that the shares of the oil refiner will take from here.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • California, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers. Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2023

    The bears have been piling on to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as of late, and shares are trading down 48% so far this year. Pressure is mounting on the cloud software pioneer to pay more attention to profitability, and a number of executives have headed for the exit. As ugly as 2022 was, though, the past thesis for why Salesforce was a buy is still valid for 2023 and beyond.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.