Latin American Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) Services Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential of Network Service Providers is Supported by Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications
Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Dedicated Internet Access Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the DIA market in Latin America, including revenue forecasts, drivers and restraints, and profiles of key competitors.
Enterprise dedicated Internet access (DIA) services have successfully penetrated the Latin American market over the last decade and are now in a mature phase of the product life cycle.
Several factors affect the adoption of DIA services in the region, including the increasing use of bandwidth-intensive collaboration tools, demand for cloud and data center connectivity, the rising importance and adoption of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and the shift to remote working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Latin America, where ultrahigh-speed broadband services are less prevalent than in other regions, operators are accelerating their network infrastructure investments to keep up with the data traffic rise. In addition, national governments have developed national broadband plans and allocated funds for infrastructure deployment in underserved areas, driving digitalization strategies for local businesses and increasing DIA usage.
The prevalence of SD-WAN contributed to DIA growth, as enterprises switched from more costly multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks to the Internet for many applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DIA Services Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Key Definitions
Main Definitions
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
4 Competitive Environment
Competitive Environment
Cirion Technologies DIA Services Overview
Vivo DIA Services Overview
Claro/Embratel DIA Services Overview
TIGO DIA Services Overview
ETB Colombia DIA Services Overview
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Adaptable, Flexible, and High-bandwidth Connectivity
Growth Opportunity 2: Developing and/or Strengthening Telcos' Managed Services Portfolio
Companies Mentioned
Cirion Technologies
Vivo
Claro/Embratel
TIGO
ETB Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyi2ms
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900