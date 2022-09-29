U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,664.09
    -54.95 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,347.25
    -336.49 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,831.26
    -220.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.36
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,663.60
    -6.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    -0.15 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9745
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7940
    +0.0890 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0090 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5120
    +0.3900 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,270.98
    +152.83 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.57
    -5.41 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,900.71
    -104.68 (-1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Latin American NFT marketplace Minteo raises $4.3M seed round

Jacquelyn Melinek
·3 min read

The major hype around NFTs may have died down a bit since the crypto subsector took off last year, but that isn’t stopping startups from building and raising capital in the space.

Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, is betting on the digital asset sector going big in the region after it raised $4.3 million in seed funding, the company exclusively told TechCrunch.

Investors in the round include Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, Impatient VC, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, SevenX Ventures, FJ Labs, Big Brain Holdings, G20 Ventures, Alliance DAO, Zero Knowledge and several angel investors.

Interestingly enough, OpenSea Ventures also participated in the round, even though their NFT marketplace is the largest in the space and technically will compete with Minteo.

“On OpenSea there’s a bunch of categories, it’s hard to navigate and unless you're in the top collection it’s hard to reach an audience if you're a creator,” William Durán, CMO of Minteo said to TechCrunch. “We’re trying to simplify the user experience from the infrastructure part, while making it easier for them to access local content on mobile.”

While there are other NFT marketplaces both in Latin America and around the world, Minteo plans to differentiate itself through its infrastructure and focus on working with local artists and brands, among other things, Santiago Rodríguez, CEO of Minteo, said to TechCrunch. “So this all adds up to a very different product at the end of the day.”

An image of Sebastian Salazar, Santiago Rodriguez, Javier Lozano &amp; William Duran (Co-Founders at Minteo). Image Credits: Mariana Reyes
An image of Sebastian Salazar, Santiago Rodriguez, Javier Lozano & William Duran (Co-Founders at Minteo). Image Credits: Mariana Reyes

Minteo co-founders Sebastian Salazar, Santiago Rodríguez, Javier Lozano and William Durán

“The idea is to work with top artists in the region, the top 40-50 artists in each country,” Durán said. “They don’t necessarily have to be involved with NFTs yet, this can be their gateway into it and we want to help artists get into NFTs.”

Minteo is targeting its beta version to be released next month, Rodríguez said. The platform should be fully live to the public by the beginning of 2023.

The capital will be used to build up the platform, get artists on board from Columbia and Mexico then over time expand into other Latin American countries, Rodríguez said.

In addition to an NFT marketplace, the platform will also have a mobile wallet and fiat on-ramps through its “three-in-one product,” Rodríguez said. “No one really needs to know the technical stuff, so we’re making it simple and building it on mobile because about 70% of Latin American commerce is mobile. People don’t really use desktops.”

With that said, Rodríguez said he is already seeing a lot of interest for NFTs in Latin America.

“In Latin America, we’re all fun, great dancers and love music and arts. That’s when we realized, what’s taken off in NFTs so far is the cultural communities and that has a huge cultural opportunity for Latin America,” Rodríguez said. “But right now, crypto is difficult to get in the first place…a lot of exchanges don’t work well, only very technical people are using it. Outside of technical circles, usage is currently limited.”

In the long term, Minteo hopes to make buying and selling NFTs “as simple as possible like one-click shopping,” Durán noted.

“There’s so many things down the road with this,” Rodríguez said. It’s a completely new technology that can change the access to anything. Our vision is to continue building on new use cases and drive real values from NFTs.”

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's New Venture Fund Offers Access to Hard-to-Trade Assets for Just $500

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has launched a new fund that will give almost any investor easy access to harder-to-trade assets -- though with a limit to how quickly they can cash out.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98

  • Why Cathie Wood’s ARK thinks the time is ripe for new venture capital fund — and is working on ways to give access to financial advisers

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is giving individual investors access to a venture capital fund while working on ways to make the new offering accessible to financial advisers.

  • Blockchain Infrastructure Project Eclipse Raises $15m To Build ‘Universal Layer-2’

    The $9 million seed round was co-led by Tribe Capital and Tabiya, and follows an earlier $6 million in pre-seed funding.

  • Cloudflare takes aim at AWS with promise of $1.25 billion to startups that use its own platform

    Cloudflare, the security, performance and reliability company that went public three years ago, said this morning that it will help connect startups that use its serverless computing platform to dozens of venture firms that have collectively offered to invest up to $1.25 billion in the companies out of their existing funds. It's a smart, splashy incentive to entice more startups to use the now five-year-old product, which, according to Cloudflare, enables developers to build or augment apps without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Cloudflare notes in a related press release that startups can scale so fast using the platform that Cloudflare acquired one last year: Zaraz, a startup that promises to speed up website performance with a single line of code.

  • Retirement is a lot harder now. Here's how people are making it work

    Whether it's going back to work part time, moving in with roommates or making do with less, older Americans are getting creative about retirement.

  • Yuan Falls to Weakest Since 2008 on Signs PBOC Is Easing Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- The onshore yuan fell to the weakest level against the dollar since the global financial crisis in 2008, amid an incessant advance in the greenback and speculation China is toning down its support for the local currency.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia

  • Macy’s Marketplace Play: What It Means

    The marketplace platform is introducing 400 new brands and eight new categories to macys.com this fall, but the company's chief digital officer says the experience remains curated and "best in class."

  • Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for XTN

  • Is It Time To Buy GLD Stock As The Stock Market Collapses? Here's What Charts Show

    Is it time to sell GLD stock? Charts show that it fell below a sell signal, but it could gain long-term.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market

    The central bank stepped in after a rare intervention from the IMF.

  • Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

    The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere. Following Friday's UK mini-budget, which flagged 45 billion pounds' ($48 billion) worth of unfunded tax cuts, sterling tumbled to record lows while British bond prices slid. Markets had already been unnerved by an energy shock that has fuelled inflation and a strong dollar that is creating headwinds globally and which prompted a rare Bank of Japan intervention in currency markets just last week.

  • War-torn Ukraine sets sights on additional IMF support not tied to its Fund quota

    Ukraine is working on a long-term program with the IMF, according to the office of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

  • Pound, Gilts Resume Fall as UK’s Truss Holds Firm on Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound snapped a two-day gain and most UK government bonds dropped as Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her package of sweeping tax cuts, reinforcing investor concerns over the country’s finances and inflation outlook. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeli

  • Midwest The New Silicon Valley? Udder-ly Ridiculous Returns In The Corn Industry Leave Investors Drooling

    Farmland has been in the news a lot lately. Bill Gates, for one, saw food shortages coming years ago. His foresight explains his rampant buying of American farmland. His purchases have been met with plenty of controversy and backlash — as well as scathing reviews from Russell Brand. Gates knows what he’s doing, and his peers mimic his strategy. Gates’ $30 billion investment firm Cascade Investment LLC handles his investments, which include companies like United Parcel Service Inc., Ecolab Inc. a

  • Bitcoin's 6-Month Put-Call Skew Continuing to Climb

    Bitcoin's (BTC) six-month put-call skew, which measures the richness of puts relative to calls, is continuing to climb and indicates persistent demand for downside protection, even as BTC remains resilient in the face of traditional market turmoil. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Wins Deal to Support Kuwait's AN/APG-79 Radar

    Raytheon (RTX) is going to provide depot-level repair capability for the government of Kuwait's inventory of AN/APG-79 AESA radar weapon replaceable assemblies.

  • Gemini Exec: We Like ‘Thoughtful’ Regulation

    Crypto exchange Gemini is partnering with robo-advisor Betterment, to bring diversified crypto portfolios to investors. Gemini Chief Strategy Officer Marshall Beard discusses the partnership, along with his views on the future of crypto regulation.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Citadel CEO says 60/40 portfolio more attractive after yields spike

    Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields are likely to improve the attractiveness of investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, said Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms. "The 60/40 portfolio is much better today than at any point in recent time," he told an investment conference in New York on Wednesday, referring to the common investment strategy, which splits allocations between stocks and bonds on a 60%/40% basis to mitigate risk. The strategy has been badly hit this year amid declines in prices for both stocks and bonds.