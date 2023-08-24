Latin-Caribbean fusion is on the menu at this Topeka restaurant, if you know where to look

Executive chef Luis Guillen didn’t set out to own his own restaurant.

The owner of Luis’ Place at 435 S. Kansas Ave., Guillen has a degree in architecture and worked in construction management. Following a 2002 layoff, he decided to follow his passion for cooking instead.

“I decided to jump and do something different on my own,” Guillen said. “My cooking school was trial and error.”

Featuring cuisine described as Latin-Caribbean fusion, Guillen said he serves a little bit of everything and takes much of his inspiration from his home country of Venezuela.

“I believe in culture,” Guillen said. “In my culture, we cook, dance, sing. It’s what we learn all our lives. The Latin-Caribbean influence is in everything I do. It’s not about promoting my culture. It’s just who I am.

"We try to bring a different taste to Topeka.”

Here is when Luis' Place is open to the public in Topeka

Luis’ Place is only open to the public on Fridays — lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The menu changes weekly, but evening diners can expect Guillen’s signature dishes served in four courses, including soup and salad, the choice of three entrée options and dessert.

A table of Luis' Place regulars enjoy Friday's lunch entrees from their reserved table. Prior to the restaurant opening here at 435 S. Kansas Ave. in 2015, the space had been a popular bar in the 1960s and 1970s and originally a bank.

Some favorites include Killer Salad with Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, orange, grapefruit, caramelized nuts, gorgonzola cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette, and locally sourced beef tenderloin. After dinner, Guillen frequently serves crème brulee, passion fruit or hazelnut mousse.

Before heading out to dine at Luis’ Place, it’s a good idea to call ahead and make reservations. Guillen said his regular customers are loyal, and seating is limited.

“We are fairly small, with only 10 tables and 34 chairs, but our customer base is regular," he said. "We really know 80% of our customers.”

In addition to Friday restaurant service, Luis’ Place caters corporate events and rehearsal dinners, and provides boxed lunches for meetings. Guillen said he frequently hosts private dinner parties at the restaurant as well, serving three- to four-course meals to business executives and their guests.

“When we get a party here, we don’t take anyone else," he said. "It’s your spot, your place to talk business. It’s private.”

Inspiration for Luis' Place came after chef closed New City Café

Luis Guillen keeps an eye on a piece of salmon as he prepares a dish during Friday's lunch service at Luis' Place.

Luis’ Place opened in January 2015 after Guillen closed his first restaurant, New City Café, which was located in Gage Shopping Center.

“When I closed New City, I drove around to see what was out there,” Guillen said. “I jumped on this location at 5th and Kansas. It’s a very historic building, and has been many things over the years. A lot of my customers remember when it was a popular bar in the '60s and '70s.”

Guillen acknowledged that running a restaurant can be a tough business, especially since most of the development in downtown Topeka has been focused to the south of his location.

“Topeka is hard on restaurants," he said. "I’m successful because I only open on Fridays, and I don’t rely on people walking around looking for a place to eat.”

Over the years, Luis’ Place has built a reputation for fine dining in the capital city. Guillen said he has his customers to thank.

“During COVID, I spent quarantine cooking carryout," he said. "Our customers were supportive and loyal, and that’s what got me through.”

Posing with his son Andreas, Luis' Place owner Luis Guillen smiles Friday afternoon. Luis' Place is opened to the public on Fridays — lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

The restaurant does so well by word of mouth alone that Guillen said he didn’t bother to put up a sign until about three years ago.

“Everyone knew it,” Guillen said. “The fire marshal said they needed to be able to find it in case of an emergency. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have put one up.”

Luis' Place also offers special dinners throughout the year

The public can sample what Luis’ Place has to offer during one of the special dinners Guillen has throughout the year. The first Wednesday of each month features a wine tasting and tapas. The restaurant will also host a Bourbon and Prime Rib Dinner on Sept. 15.

Make reservations online, call or text the restaurant, or reach out via Facebook.

Guillen said he doesn’t have any plans to stop doing what he enjoys as long as Luis’ Place continues to be successful.

“It’s successful in a way that I don’t have plans to retire,” Guillen said. “I’m still here.”

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Luis’ Place is open 6.5 hours a week in downtown Topeka for loyal fans