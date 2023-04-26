U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,083.71
    +12.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,519.28
    -11.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,942.25
    +143.10 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.12
    -1.83 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.00
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    +0.0079 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4200
    +0.0240 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    +0.0076 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6400
    -0.0790 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,806.35
    +2,448.87 (+8.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.50
    +30.28 (+4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     

Latin Resources welcomes new high-quality institutional investors in $37 million raise

News Direct
·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Latin Resources Ltd

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) MD Chris Gale speaks with Proactive soon after announcing the company has raised $37.1 million in a well-received placement full of battery metals heavy hitters as well as Brazil’s largest investment bank. Following the raise, Latin will have a cash balance of around $57 million (before costs) and is fully funded for an aggressive resource definition program to increase the size and indicated JORC mineral resource at the Colina lithium deposit.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/latin-resources-welcomes-new-high-quality-institutional-investors-in-37-million-raise-809838799