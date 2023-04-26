Latin Resources welcomes new high-quality institutional investors in $37 million raise
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Latin Resources Ltd
Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) MD Chris Gale speaks with Proactive soon after announcing the company has raised $37.1 million in a well-received placement full of battery metals heavy hitters as well as Brazil’s largest investment bank. Following the raise, Latin will have a cash balance of around $57 million (before costs) and is fully funded for an aggressive resource definition program to increase the size and indicated JORC mineral resource at the Colina lithium deposit.
