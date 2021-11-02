U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

LatinFinance reveals winners of 2021 Banks of the Year Awards

·3 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2021 Banks of the Year Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/LatinFinance)
(PRNewsfoto/LatinFinance)

The Banks of the Year Awards celebrate the financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean that best demonstrated excellence in retail, commercial and investment services in the last year. This year's awards are based upon published results during the eligibility period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winners can be found in a special Banks of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine. For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.

Winning institutions

Click the name of each winning institution to read more about it.

Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year BNP Paribas
Digital Bank of the Year Nubank
Digital Transformation of the Year Scotiabank Chile
Microfinance Institution of the Year Bancamía
Multilateral Development Bank of the Year IDB Invest
SME Bank of the Year BAC Credomatic
Bank of the Year Chile, Bank of the Year Argentina and Bank of the Year Southern Cone Santander
Investment Bank of the Year Argentina Citi
Bank of the Year Bolivia Banco Bisa
Bank of the Year Latin America, Bank of the Year Brazil, Investment Bank of the Year Brazil and Wealth Management Bank of the Year BTG Pactual
Investment Bank of the Year Chile, Investment Bank of the Year Colombia and Investment Bank of the Year Peru Goldman Sachs
Bank of the Year Colombia Banco de Bogotá
Bank of the Year Costa Rica Banco Nacional de Costa Rica
Bank of the Year Dominican Republic and Bank of the Year Caribbean Banreservas
Bank of the Year Ecuador Banco Pichincha
Bank of the Year El Salvador Banco Agricola
Bank of the Year Guatemala Banco Industrial
Bank of the Year Honduras Ficohsa
Bank of the Year Jamaica National Commercial Bank
Bank of the Year Mexico BBVA
Investment Bank of the Year Mexico Santander CIB
Bank of the Year Nicaragua Lafise Bancentro
Bank of the Year Panama and Bank of the Year Central America BAC Credomatic
Bank of the Year Paraguay Itaú Paraguay
Bank of the Year Peru Banco de Crédito del Perú
Bank of the Year Trinidad & Tobago First Citizens
Bank of the Year Uruguay Itaú Uruguay

Upcoming award nominations

Sign up to be notified when information on LatinFinance's 2022 awards series is available at www.latinfinance.com/awardalerts.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on more than 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact: Richard Iurilli, richard.iurilli@latinfinance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latinfinance-reveals-winners-of-2021-banks-of-the-year-awards-301414307.html

SOURCE LatinFinance

