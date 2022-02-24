U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

THE LATINO FOOD INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION ISSUES A STATEMENT ON THE RECENT BAN ON AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

·1 min read

ASSOCIATION COMMENDS THE U.S. AND MEXICO FOR ENDING THE AVOCADO BAN

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Food Industry Association has issued a statement in response to the recent short lived ban on avocado imports from Mexico into the U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Latino Food Industry Association)
(PRNewsfoto/Latino Food Industry Association)

"The Latino Food Industry Association (LFIA) commends both the Biden Administration and the government of Mexico for working diligently on arriving at a timely solution to keep the imports of avocados free flowing into the United States to satisfy the country's increasing demand for the highly popular fruit."

About the Latino Food Industry Association: The Latino Food Industry Association was established to represent Latinos in all aspects of the food industry and is the leading voice addressing the growing influence of this important and growing demographic. The U.S. Economy has benefited from the sheer size of this consumer segment. With an estimated 54 Million Latinos representing 17% of the U.S. population, it is easy to see how this consumer market has influenced the food and beverage industries in the U.S. To stay competitive in burgeoning marketplace LIFA provides its members with the necessary tools to compete and succeed in the food industry. That support includes compliance workshops, advocacy, legislative updates, operational trainings, technology, marketing, and branding improvements.

Contact:

Robert Alaniz


Milagro Media Strategies


(626) 437-3354


robert@milagrosg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-latino-food-industry-association-issues-a-statement-on-the-recent-ban-on-avocados-from-mexico-301490005.html

SOURCE Latino Food Industry Association

