U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,667.70
    +82.08 (+2.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,421.62
    +696.11 (+2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,776.64
    +201.02 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.62
    +36.90 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.21
    +3.72 (+4.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.50
    +28.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +1.56 (+8.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9805
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6370
    -0.1670 (-4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0108 (+0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5890
    -0.1400 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,464.52
    +280.65 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.83
    +7.48 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Latino homebuyers hit especially hard with housing's 'affordability crisis'

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·3 min read

As mortgage rates rise and home prices remain high, homebuyers are increasingly pushed out of the housing market. Latinos buyers are among those especially hit hard, according to one expert.

“We have an affordability crisis,” Gary Acosta, chief executive of National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), an industry group aimed at advancing Hispanic homeownership, told Yahoo Finance ahead of the L’ATTITUDE event, a Latino business conference in San Diego last month. “It is a very, very tough time for first-time homebuyers and it's going to be tough for probably the better part of a year, and even more so for the Latino community."

In addition to facing higher borrowing costs and low inventory, Latino buyers are largely first-time buyers who haven't built up as much as wealth as their white counterparts, Acosta said.

"Even though Latinos have the highest workforce participation rate in the country there's still a substantial wealth gap," Acosta said, "which means Latinos don't have a lot of money for down payments."

That makes it harder to qualify for a mortgage when rates keep rising at a quick clip. The rate on the 30-year mortgage increased by more than one percentage point in September alone, hitting 6.7% last week, the highest level since October 2007, according to Freddie Mac.

Real Estate Agent Showing Hispanic Couple Around New Home
Real Estate Agent Showing Hispanic Couple Around New Home

Across the housing landscape, a lack of inventory has been a stubborn concern because there hasn’t been enough homes to meet demand. The short supply has prompted bidding wars, waived contingencies, and soaring home-price appreciation.

But while rising mortgage rates has slowed home price growth and inventory has recently improved, it's not enough, Acosta said.

“We have just too few homes that are available for sale in the marketplace, and that's occurred for a number of years now," Acosta said. "The affordability issue has been exacerbated with higher interest rates, but I do believe that in the long run those things tend to balance themselves out.”

Nationally, existing home sales fell for the seventh straight month in August as rising mortgage rates continue to sideline potential home buyers. Meanwhile, Zillow Group is forecasting that home sales drop to 5.1 million in 2022, which is a lower estimate from the 5.3 million existing home sales a month earlier, marking a 16.4% decrease from 2021.

On the home loan side, Bank of America recently launched a new mortgage product that would allow first-time homebuyers to purchase a home with no down payment, no mortgage insurance, and zero closing costs.

The new program is geared toward first-time homebuyers, including in designated neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. Applicant eligibility will be based on such factors as timely payment of rent as well as phone, auto insurance and utility bills.

“That'll have a significant impact, but it won't address the broader issue of affordability. That is not gonna solve the issue with inventory. That's not gonna solve the issue with price points," Acosta said. "But it will help some people get into homes with little or no down payment, which will be good for them.”

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • The major county in America where home prices just dropped the most is …

    "Home price appreciation has slowed dramatically in most markets," says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM.

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • A housing ‘crash?’ What lower prices mean for homeowners and hopeful buyers.

    We're unlikely to have a repeat of a crash like the one in 2008 to 2014, but some forecasters expect home prices to drop somewhat. Here's a rundown of how it looks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Tapping the Brakes Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were sliding this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be reacting to the fact that fellow EV maker Tesla delivered fewer vehicles in the third quarter than Wall Street was estimating. EV investors often look to other companies to gauge how well the industry is doing, and it appears that Rivian shareholders took Tesla's latest vehicle production and delivery numbers as a troubling sign for other EV companies.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Home Builders Offer to Sell Homes in Bulk at Discount to Investors

    As mortgage rates hit a 15-year high and individual buyers back away, builders look to unload both planned and completed homes.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month e

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Recession-Proof Stocks You Can Buy Now at 52-Week Lows

    Local experiences, streaming TV, and designer goods may not seem like recession-resistant industries, but these stocks at new lows have more to offer than you may think.

  • Should You Really Use the Social Security Lock?

    Using Social Security's Self Lock feature keeps anyone from using your Social Security number for credit or employment-related fraud. This prevents someone else's wages from being reported to the Internal Revenue Services as your wages. However, it also will make … Continue reading → The post Pros and Cons of Using the Social Security Lock appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • 4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    This year has served as a not-so-pleasant reminder that stocks don't move up in a straight line -- even if last year made the investment community believe that's what happened. A combination of historically high inflation, an incredibly hawkish Federal Reserve, and back-to-back quarters of gross domestic product declines has sent all three major U.S. indexes plunging into a bear market. While bear markets can be scary and produce some jaw-dropping volatility, they're also known for creating once-in-a-generation buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Fed Should End Tightening After One More Rate Hike, Yardeni Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Things are already breaking in financial markets, as signaled by a relentless rally in the dollar, and the Federal Reserve should consider stopping its tightening campaign after one more interest-rate hike in November. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets Wrap

  • 11 Best Cruise Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cruise stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cruise Stocks To Buy Right Now. The cruise industry was one of the hardest hit tourism sectors amid the peak COVID years. However, CNN Travel expects a meaningfully […]

  • What will happen with inflation, interest rates and housing? Here’s what to expect in the next two years, and what could go wrong.

    How does the Fed affect the rest of us? Here's an explainer, and when to expect lower prices for groceries, possibly higher unemployment, and what you can do for now