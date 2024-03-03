Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 28%, while private equity firms hold 26%

Key Insights

Significant control over Latitude Group Holdings by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Latitude Group Holdings is 24%

Every investor in Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 28% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private equity firms on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Latitude Group Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Latitude Group Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Latitude Group Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Latitude Group Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Latitude Group Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that KKR & Co. Inc. is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 25% and 17% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Robert Belan is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Latitude Group Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Latitude Group Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$35m worth of stock in the AU$1.2b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Latitude Group Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 26%, private equity firms could influence the Latitude Group Holdings board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 28%, of the Latitude Group Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Latitude Group Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

