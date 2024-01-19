Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in PCB area ranked a Top 50 U.S. community again

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A local community known for its laid-back lifestyle continues to garner national attention.

In a press release on Tuesday, Minto Communities USA announced that Latitude Margaritaville Watersound was ranked by John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO Real Estate Consulting as being among the Top 50 master-planned communities in the U.S. for 2023. The Jimmy Buffett-themed community also made the list in 2022.

Located off State 79 north of Panama City Beach, near the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is being developed on land owned by the St. Joe Company through its partnerships with Minto and Margaritaville Holdings.

"It certainly is something that we're proud of," David Pisano, vice president of sales for Latitude, said of the community making the list again. "I don't want to ever take anything for granted, but quite frankly I would be very surprised if that ever is not the case as word continues to get out.

"We've now got at Watersound purchasers from literally every state in the country but one, as well as a handful of foreign countries."

The local community is Minto's third Latitude Margaritaville location. Its others, which also made the Top 50 list, are located in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina. It also had another property — Westlake in Palm Beach — make the list.

Construction on the local Latitude broke ground in 2020, and there are no signs the development will slow down anytime soon. Its first phase boasts plans for 3,500 homes, with room in the surrounding area for additional properties.

According to Pisano, more than 1,600 homes already have sold, and more than 1,000 of them are occupied by residents. He noted this means the community has grown to more than 2,000 residents.

Of the approximately 600 homes that are "backlogged," meaning they have sold but no one lives in them yet, Pisano said about 400 are under construction, and the 200 others still are in the planning stages.

"It's unbelievable," Pisano said. "It really checks all the boxes for customers, is what we're finding. The other thing that we're hearing a lot that unlike a lot of situations in life, the actual is exceeding the expectation.

"(Latitude Margaritaville Watersound) is just pretty incomparable. I think it's just going to continue to accelerate ... and we'll have more closings this year than we had last year."

To help encourage those sales, the community is gearing up to roll out a program it created with FBC Mortgage that gives buyers the option to refinance their mortgage for free within two years of buying a home.

"If there is any stress or trepidation at all, it just really eliminates that," Pisano said. "That's just a huge assist. ... We think that's also going to create another great talking point with Latitude."

