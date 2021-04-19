LATOKEN To Launch Cryptocurrency Staking With APY Up To 78%
MSIDA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / LATOKEN crypto exchange app has announced its platform's new feature. It allows cryptocurrency traders to get interest on selected cryptocurrencies like bank deposits but with a much higher annual percentage yield.
How your Tokens can bring you 78% APY
Traders might wonder how they can make such a high APY on tokens and what Staking is because such a high APY is unmatched by most of the yields that deposits, investment in commodities, and stock might bring. And on top of that, the APY is guaranteed. That means you can make a higher interest than you would do on such assets like most commodities, bank interest rates, and the majority of stocks.
How does Staking actually work? It's a mechanism the majority of people are very familiar with. They have been using such a thing as bank deposits for more than a century. People put money, be it dollars, euros, or any other fiat currency, into a deposit account, wait, and get interest at the end of the period. They can withdraw and reinvest back into the deposit or spend at their discretion.
Staking from LATOKEN is the same; non-us traders can deposit tokens on a spot wallet for a fixed period to get interest. The duration of Staking can vary from 7 days to a year.
Interest is made on the actual number of tokens and not on their monetary value. If a person decides to include 1000 tokens in Staking at an APY of 78%, they will receive 780 tokens as interest for staking at the end of the year. Moreover, it is convenient to follow a tokens' growth as their number updates every second.
Even if the monetary value of a token falls by 20%, it is still possible to make more money on Staking than using a bank deposit.
The importance of staking as an investment approach
The growth of cryptocurrencies in recent years is unbelievable; such giants as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, NKN have received unprecedented growth in a matter of months. Even Goldman Sachs is planning to offer crypto investments to their clients. LATOKEN is going forwards with it early on and starts offering the cryptocurrency staking now: the timing for such a launch is perfect as the popularity of crypto just keeps rising.
Staking on LATOKEN will allow non-US traders to cream off this general trend. If the token's growth is 50% throughout the deposit and the APY is 78%, then the trader will receive 267% profit in monetary terms for the year. Experts agree that the growth of cryptocurrency is a general trend, the trend for the individual token may vary. The cost of the token itself may not only grow but also fall. On top of that, if the token loses only 20% of the value, it's still possible to make a significant profit. However, the ability to return tokens early from the spot wallet will help minimize all the losses.
How Staking is beneficial to both traders and token issuers
Staking allows regulating the number of tokens in circulation, reducing the free supply of tokens on the platforms, increasing their value. People can't imagine a world where there are no bank deposits. The cost of fiat money will immediately depreciate since it will not make sense for people to keep their savings in a savings account, loan rates will go up, banks and those used to making money on a bank deposit will lose their source of income. The cryptocurrency market now is the same no deposit market, and Staking is the solution.
The first tokens supporting Staking on LATOKEN are ORE, REAP, SFM, and SDHC. Latoken reviews adding the possibility of Staking is currently being discussed with other projects.
About LATOKEN
LATOKEN is a company founded by Valentin Preobrazhensky in 2017. It is a cutting-edge exchange that makes investing and payments easy and safe worldwide. They are bringing trading and banking to a new generation of blockchain to automate transaction processing and save billions of work hours per year.
LATOKEN aims to automate capital markets with $150 tn daily trading volume and unlock the value of $200 tn illiquid assets. Their culture and skills are the keys to success in the highly competitive global capital markets.
LATOKEN mission is to connect investors and entrepreneurs globally:
Entrepreneurs looking for funding can consider the LATOKEN IEO Launchpad.
Projects can list their tokens.
Traders can access 350+ digital assets with the option of connecting using RESTful or WebSocket APIs, buy and sell top coins.
For more information you can visit latoken.com or contact Latoken by email: marketing@latoken.com
