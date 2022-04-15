U.S. markets closed

LATOKEN Partners With Coin Public, Crowd For Angels and Alpha Hunt

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / LATOKEN, the leading global exchange for startup tokens (CCC: LATOKEN-USD), is proud to announce its partnership with Coin Public Ventures, Crowd for Angels and Alpha Hunt.

CoinPublic Ventures specializes in analyzing the crypto market and sharing the investment and trading know-how and crypto knowledge. The company boasts a diversified community which comprises investors, traders and ambassadors most of whom come mostly from Vietnam as well as many other countries.

Crowd For Angels is an established crowdfunding platform based in the City of London with a long track record of raising funds. The company is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and provides funding to companies in the form of debt, equity and digitalised securities.

Alpha Hunt is a high quality community VC looking for long term partnerships with young blockchain companies to help accelerate their growth.

CoinPublic allows the users to find and invest in a project at a very early stage, thus earning a substantial return on investment. While no one can predict which companies will become unicorns, the company makes it possible to reach projects with a potential to become ones. Also, the company has a wide network of partners which can help it in this cause: Crypto Family Ventures, TK Ventures, Coin F Ventures, Tienthuattoan Ventures, Anhreview capital, Avaxholic, SGN Captital, Coin TV Ventures, Crypto Viet Nam, Azcoinvest, KTS Capital, ES Ventures, Stech Holdings, Lambo Capital, Radio finance Vn, Three Lions Capital and many others.

The company's project portfolio is constantly expanding, but it is already fairly large and includes such names as Zenlink, 5ire, Solchick, Bybit, Colony, Slope Finance, Manta, DEHR, Dracoo, GuildFi, Slidepitch, Glitter, Dappio, Dogeon, SkyDos, Attack Wagon,OPENLIVE NFT, Last Survivor, DeFiYield, O3.

Crowd for Angels offer investors the potential to get involved and invest into companies that they believe in at an early stage, thus obtaining a positive return on their money over time. Today the company's platform brings together over 32,000 'Angels' ranging from 86 year old investors who have IF-ISAs and invest in bonds, to 20 year old investors who support blockchain based businesses.

The company has been supporting blockchain projects since 2014 and was one of the first regulated crowdfunding platforms to offer a cryptocurrency payment gateway in 2016. It was the first crowdfunding platform to have its own token and the first FCA regulated company associated with a Liquid Crypto Bond to launch an Initial Coin Offering.

Alpha Hunt provides strategic value to startups, including but not limited to investment funding to promising crypto projects in their seed, private and strategic rounds; partnerships to connect projects with the right partners to enable steady growth and success; advisory for the many unique issues every crypto project encounters; KOL (key opinion leaders) introduction in a variety of industries important to each project; gaming guilds; launchpads; funds; marketing agencies; community groups; and legal services.

The company's investment philosophy is, "People first", it's the team's vision, discipline, values and capabilities which determine the success or failure of a project.

LATOKEN's recent activity in forming strategic partnerships solidifies the company's presence in the crypto market and is aimed at widening its user base, profitability, visibility, outreach and market share. For more information about the company please visit www.latoken.com

About LATOKEN

Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 280+ IEOs since 2017.

Has over 2 mln registered users, over 1 mln Android app installations.

Ranked Top-10 by CoinGecko for the amount of token pairs and coins listed.

VCTV, a live streaming panel with high-profile industry leaders, produced over 500 shows to advise traders and investors how to navigate the crypto world with discussions, news updates, and interviews.

Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employer.

For inquiries contact:

Viktor Kurylo, PR Director.
E-mail: ir@latoken.com

SOURCE: LATOKEN



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697627/LATOKEN-Partners-With-Coin-Public-Crowd-For-Angels-and-Alpha-Hunt

