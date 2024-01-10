Latrobe consultant to create plan for possible walking, biking improvements in Greensburg

Jan. 9—Gibson-Thomas Engineering will work with a steering committee to study Greensburg's environment for walkers and bicyclists, among others.

The city council on Monday selected the Latrobe firm as its consultant for developing an active transportation plan.

Such a plan emphasizes forms of mobility including "walking, biking, using a wheelchair, connecting to transit, and otherwise using transportation means that are primarily human-powered and human-scaled."

"It's involving anything other than a personal vehicle," according to Alec Italiano, executive director of the nonprofit Greensburg Community Development Corp. and one of the steering committee members.

"We have 11 people confirmed to be part of the steering committee," Italiano said. That panel is slated to hold an organizational meeting on Thursday. It also includes representatives from the city, Westmoreland County, the Westmoreland County Transit Authority, Greensburg Business and Professional Association, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Seton Hill University.

As part of the planning effort, Gibson-Thomas will review relevant studies from other communities in the region, will conduct interviews with key agencies and will work with the city to conduct public outreach meetings, according to Mayor Robb Bell.

Gibson-Thomas is expected to draft the plan by September.

Bridge inspections are among other services the firm has performed for the city.

Making sure the city's sidewalks are safe and accessible is a chief goal, according to city planners.

The consultant will be paid $20,000, covered by the state WalkWorks program. That program is is a joint effort of the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center that promotes "activity-friendly routes connecting everyday destinations."

The city's recently completed Shape Greensburg comprehensive plan update suggested that the city look into adopting a "complete streets" policy, which calls for considering all modes of transportation — including walking and biking — when planning street improvements.

It also suggested that the addition of sidewalks could assist pedestrians and help to slow traffic in a 45 mph zone along Main Street near the city's northern border.

