Latrobe Magnesium picks Malaysia for 100,000 tonnes per annum magnesium plant
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Latrobe Magnesium Limited
Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG) CEO David Paterson explains why the company has chosen the Samalaju Industrial Park in the state of Sarawak, Malaysia, as the ideal location for its 100,000 tonnes per annum magnesium plant. He says the availability of abundant hydropower was a significant factor in the decision-making process, enabling the company to produce magnesium with potential net-zero emissions on a life cycle analysis basis using 100% renewable power.
