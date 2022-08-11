U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,227.75
    +17.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,395.00
    +135.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,469.00
    +77.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.50
    +9.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.85
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    -10.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.21 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0316
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6820
    -0.1910 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,555.61
    +1,597.74 (+6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.96
    +46.73 (+8.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

LattePanda Team and Global Partners Jointly Launch LattePanda 3 Delta - the Fast and Pocket-sized Single-board Computer

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LattePanda Team launched the world's thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer - LattePanda 3 Delta with global electronic components distributors. The collaboration will ensure that the product choice for LattePanda 3 Delta is passed on to customers through quick, easy online selection via the website of global electronic components distributors and LattePanda.

LattePanda 3 Delta (PRNewsfoto/LattePanda)
LattePanda 3 Delta (PRNewsfoto/LattePanda)

"LattePanda Team is so proud to cooperate with the global electronic components distributors for this joint launch. It delivers an exciting message to our customers that they can gain fast, easy access to our high-performance and hackable LattePanda 3 Delta anywhere in the world. Our collaboration will assure even higher levels of customer service," said Sandy Zhang, CMO of LattePanda Team.

LattePanda 3 Delta is poised to define a new era of computing and drive mega creativity for tech enthusiasts and industry innovations. It gets a significant performance boost by upgrading from the Celeron N4100 of the LattePanda Delta to the Intel 11th-generation Celeron N5105 processor with up to 2.9GHz burst frequency, maintaining almost the same pinout and layout as the previous version to allow for effortless system migration or upgrading by replacement. Compared to its previous version, the CPU of LattePanda 3 Delta speeds up to 2x faster while the GPU speeds up to 3x faster to support usage like playing a 4K HDR video and running heavy games.

Faster Transfer than Ever
LattePanda 3 Delta uses Wi-Fi 6 whose transfer speed is up to 2.4Gb/s, 2.7 times faster than Wi-Fi 5. It is also equipped with a USB 3.2 gen2 x1 port that has an ultra-high bandwidth, delivering up to 10Gb/s of throughput which is twice faster than USB3.2 gen1 x1 (previously known as USB3.0). Besides, LattePanda 3 Delta has a Gigabit Ethernet port onboard, which can connect to the Internet at extremely high speed.
Faster Memory & Larger Storage for Abundant Creativity
LattePanda 3 Delta uses 2933MHz high-frequency LPDDR4 RAM -up to 8GB, 2x larger than that of the previous generation -for superfast, smooth performance. The storage - up to 64GB - has been doubled for installing more software and data without any external storage.
Windows & Linux Compatible
LattePanda 3 Delta is compatible with both Windows 10 and Linux OS. It is worth mentioning that Windows 11 can also run on LattePanda 3 Delta.
Watch Dog& Auto Power On makes unattended operation with ease.
New Cooling Fan ensures better cooling and sustains the best performance.
Up to 42 Expandable Interfaces guarantee true hackability and rich playability.
Customized 12.5-inch 4K IPS Touch Display has an ultra-high resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR feature as well as provides two USB Type C and one mini HDMI port.

Key Features And Specifications:

  • CPU: Intel Celeron N5105 @2.0~2.9GHz, 4 Core and 4M Cache

  • 8GB LPDDR4 @2933MHz RAM

  • 64GB eMMC

  • M.2 M key (support NVMe SSD), M.2 B key (support SATA SSD,4G & 5G Module)

  • WiFi 6 @2.4Gb/s

  • Bluetooth 5.2

  • Co-Processor: Arduino Leonardo

  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen1

  • USB 3.2 Gen2

  • USB Type C

  • USB 2.0 (Pin header)

  • HDMI 2.0b, Display port 1.4 via USB-C, eDP

  • Dimension: 125mm x 78mm x 16mm

  • Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 and Linux

Design as the world's thinnest pocket-sized single-board computer, LattePanda 3 Delta is not only the optimum development tool for creative developers, talented and eager individuals, but also suitable for IoT Edge, robotics, smart factory, home automation, handheld devices, and AI localization.

To view the LattePanda 3 Delta's more improved functions, please go to LattePanda – A Windows 10 Computer with integrated Arduino.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lattepanda-team-and-global-partners-jointly-launch-lattepanda-3-delta---the-fast-and-pocket-sized-single-board-computer-301604106.html

SOURCE LattePanda

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum’s Third and Final Testnet Merge Goes Live on Goerli

    Ethereum’s mainnet Merge with the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain should happen sometime next month.

  • Binance to support Ethereum’s PoS Merge, evaluate new forked tokens

    Binance will support Ethereum’s “Merge,” expected in September, and will evaluate if it would list any newly forked tokens, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume said on Wednesday. See related article: USDC, Tether announce support for Ethereum proof-of-stake Fast facts Binance said it is closely monitoring the development of the merge, which could […]

  • Cisco Hit by Cyberattack From Hacker Linked to Lapsus$ Gang

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. said it was the victim of a cyberattack in which a hacker repeatedly attempted to gain access to the Silicon Valley firm’s corporate network. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Us

  • Google blames Apple for texting being broken

    iPhones must adopt new technologies to allow different phones to work better together, Android maker says

  • BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Study Reveals Businesses Hope for Greater Assistance in Paying Ransomware Demands

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and Corvus Insurance today released the BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Coverage study, showing businesses are increasingly concerned about how they will meet ransomware demands. Only 19 percent of those surveyed have ransomware coverage limits above $600,000, while over half (59 percent) hoped the government would cover damages when future attacks are linked to other nation-states.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 beats Apple Watch to adding a new temperature sensor

    Samsung has announced its latest smartwatches complete with a feature you won't find on your Apple Watch.

  • Samsung announces two new foldable smartphones

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley reports on the features in Samsung's latest foldable smartphones.

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Shield SSD drops back down to $100

    The 2TB version is also on sale for $200.

  • Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 foldable phones

    Samsung has unleashed its latest foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.

  • USDC, Tether announce support for Ethereum proof-of-stake

    Two of the largest stablecoin issuers — Tether and USDC — announced Tuesday that they will support Ethereum’s proof-of-stake (PoS) chain, as Ethereum’s “Merge” looms and crypto miners are banding together against the abandonment of mining. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts Tether said it is […]

  • Buying This Bargain-Priced Crypto Now Could Be a Genius Move

    The latest technological upgrade from Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is not going as planned, and some crypto investors have already started to sour on Cardano's prospects. The Vasil Hard Fork, named in honor of Bulgarian mathematician Vasil Dabov, promised to upgrade Cardano's network capacity and improve the functionality of smart contracts and decentralized applications. Thus, news of the delay is understandably concerning, and some investors who had started accumulating Cardano ahead of the planned upgrade have already started to sell off.

  • ‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards

    Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."

  • FCC rejects Starlink request for nearly $900 million in broadband subsidies

    Starlink has lost its bid to receive nearly $900 million in broadband funds from the FCC.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones, seeking keep lead in growing market

    Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest high-end foldable smartphones on Wednesday, keeping prices at the same level as last year's in a bid to cement its leadership in an expanding niche market. The smartphone maker priced its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip4 at $999.99, and the 5G-enabled top-line Galaxy Z Fold4 with a 7.6-inch main screen to start at $1,799.99 in the United States, the same as the launch prices of last year's models. "We've successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide," said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics.

  • Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro hands-on: Barely-there updates (and one new design)

    Our hands-on impressions of Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

  • Samsung’s New Foldable Phones Have More Features, But Prices Stay the Same

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled the latest generation of its foldable devices on Wednesday, keeping prices steady despite surging costs of materials and shipping.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to

  • Robot Arms Are Replacing Shelf Stockers in Japan’s Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Telexistence Inc. and FamilyMart Co. are rolling out a fleet of AI-driven robots to restock shelves in 300 convenience stores across Japan.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineThe r

  • DeFi Protocol Curve Finance Reports Security Incident, $500K Stolen

    Cryptocurrency exchange Curve Finance seems to have had a security breach on Tuesday, adding to a long list of previous hacks that have afflicted the digital token industry. Curve tweeted that an “issue has been found and reverted” after an earlier warning against using its curve.fi website. Related: Copy-Paste Hack? $190M Stolen From Coinbase-Backed Crypto Bridge Nomad The exchange also retweeted a message that said attackers fled with around $500,000 in stolen funds. Nameservers are used to ro

  • Samsung Unpacked 2022: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro Unveiled

    No one does Foldables like Samsung.